Ghana to exempt pension funds from domestic debt restructuring -letter

ACCRA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Ghana will exempt pension
funds from a domestic debt restructuring programme, according to
a letter seen on Thursday signed by the finance minister, the
labour minister, and the secretary general for Ghana's Trade
Union Congress.
In a bid to mitigate an ongoing economic crisis, Ghana's
government has negotiated a $3 billion staff-level agreement
with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), approval of which is
conditional on comprehensive debt restructuring.
The country announced a domestic debt exchange programme
earlier this month and said that external restructuring was
being negotiated with creditors.
