Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ghana to fund new highway stretch with loan from Standard Chartered

06/28/2021 | 10:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People walk outside the main branch of Standard Chartered in Hong Kong

ACCRA (Reuters) -Ghana's finance ministry has signed a loan agreement worth 280 million euros ($334 million) with Standard Chartered to fund a new section of highway, the British bank said on Monday.

The loan will fund a 64-killometre (40-mile) section of Ghana's Eastern Corridor that will include two flyovers and interchanges, 11 pedestrian bridges and three mixed-use bridges, the bank said in a statement.

"Having operated in Ghana for over 125 years, we are able to advise and play a leading role in tapping liquidity around the world for major sustainable infrastructure projects in the country," said Xorse Godzi, Standard Chartered's country head in Ghana.

Ghana's finance ministry said in March the government would borrow up to $5 billion from capital markets this year to finance its 2021 budget and manage its debt.

($1 = 0.8387 euros)

(Reporting by Christian AkorlieWriting by Cooper InveenEditing by Aaron Ross and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:03aLondon lawyer tells court ENRC conspiracy allegations are "bonkers"
RE
11:02aShares of Meta Material, formerly Torchlight, reverse to trade down 20%
RE
11:01aEconomists doubt India's new loan guarantees will boost growth
RE
10:58aGold stuck in a rut as virus fears counter Fed's hawkish tilt
RE
10:57aNHC : Tropical Depression Four forms off South Carolina coast
RE
10:53aGhana to fund new highway stretch with loan from Standard Chartered
RE
10:47aDollar flat to slightly up as investors cautious ahead of U.S. payrolls
RE
10:42aS&P 500, Nasdaq clinch new highs on tech boost
RE
10:38aRussia's Nornickel sees $500 mln hit from new export duties - RIA
RE
10:35aFinance ministry says the move follows u.s. sanctions that bar u.s. investors from buying ofz bonds directly from russia
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin shrugs off UK crackdown on major crypto exchange Binance
2What is good for the economy vs what is good for markets
3European travel stocks sink, inflation woes keep STOXX 600 below record high
4TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : Goldman Sachs is Neutral
5Microsoft says new breach discovered in probe of suspected SolarWinds hackers

HOT NEWS