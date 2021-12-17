Log in
Ghislaine Maxwell declines to testify as defense rests

12/17/2021 | 10:57pm EST
Ghislaine Maxwell's defense rested its case in her sex abuse trial on Friday - with the British socialite telling the judge that she would not testify in her own defense.

Maxwell pleaded not guilty to eight counts of sex trafficking and other crimes.

Her attorneys argued she is being scapegoated for the conduct of her late ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself in 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex crimes charges.

Standing up in a New York courtroom on Friday, Maxwell told the judge "the government has not proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no need for me to testify."

Defendants in U.S. criminal trials are not required to testify, and often do not, since the burden of proof is on prosecutors.

In two days of testimony from former employees of Epstein's, a psychologist specializing in memory and another ex-girlfriend of the late financier, the defense sought to undercut the testimony of four women who have accused Maxwell of setting them up for sexual abuse by Epstein when they were teenagers.

Maxwell's defense sought to portray her accusers as not credible, arguing their memories had been corrupted as the events were said to have happened between 1994 and 2004 - and that they were motivated by the prospect of a payout from a compensation fund for Epstein's victims.

Closing arguments in the trial are expected on Monday.


HOT NEWS