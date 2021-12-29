Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty of aiding Epstein's sex abuse

12/29/2021 | 05:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ghislaine Maxwell trial in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty by a U.S. jury on Wednesday of helping the late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.

Maxwell was convicted on five of six counts.

Maxwell, 60, was accused of recruiting and grooming https://www.reuters.com/world/us/opening-statements-ghislaine-maxwell-sex-abuse-case-set-begin-2021-11-29 four teenagers for Epstein between 1994 and 2004. Her former boyfriend Epstein killed himself in 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges of his own.

Maxwell could be sentenced to up to 70 years in prison for the six counts she faced in this trial. She also faces two perjury counts that will be tried separately.

Along with the trials of movie producer Harvey Weinstein and singer R. Kelly, Maxwell's case is among the highest-profile trials to take place in the wake of the #MeToo movement, which encouraged women to speak out about sexual abuse by famous and powerful people.

During the trial's closing arguments in federal court in Manhattan a prosecutor said Maxwell was Epstein's "partner in crime https://www.reuters.com/world/us/closing-arguments-ghislaine-maxwells-sex-abuse-trial-kick-off-2021-12-20."

"Ghislaine Maxwell made her own choices. She committed crimes hand in hand with Jeffrey Epstein. She was a grown woman who knew exactly what she was doing," Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe said.

Maxwell's attorneys argued she was being used as a scapegoat for Epstein and sought to portray the accounts of her four accusers as not credible, saying their memories had been corrupted over the decades and that they were motivated by money.

"Epstein's death left a gaping hole in the pursuit of justice for many of these women," Maxwell's defense lawyer Bobbi Sternheim said. "She's filling that hole, and filling that empty chair."

Maxwell dated Epstein for several years in the 1990s, when the pair attended high society parties and traveled on luxurious private jets.

A few months after Epstein's death, Maxwell purchased a home https://www.reuters.com/article/us-people-ghislaine-maxwell-bradford/a-good-place-to-hide-new-hampshire-locals-had-no-idea-jeffrey-epstein-ally-holed-up-nearby-idUSKBN2433D5 for $1 million in cash in Bradford, New Hampshire where she remained out of the limelight until her July 2020 arrest. An FBI official said Maxwell had "slithered away."

Daughter of British press baron Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine Maxwell had been accustomed to opulence all her life.

Her father founded a publishing house and owned tabloids including the Daily Mirror. He was found dead off his yacht near the Canary Islands in 1991.

During the trial, jurors heard emotional and graphic testimony from four women, two of whom said they were 14 when Epstein began abusing them. Three of the women said Maxwell herself had inappropriately touched them.

The jury requested transcripts of the four women's testimony during their deliberations, suggesting the jurors discussed the women's accounts before reaching the verdict.

A woman known by the pseudonym Jane testified that she was 14 when Epstein first abused her in 1994.

Maxwell sometimes took part in her sexual encounters with Epstein and acted as if it was normal, Jane testified.

"It made me feel confused because that did not feel normal to me," Jane said. "I'd never seen anything like this or felt anything like this."

Moe said during her closing argument that Maxwell's presence made young girls feel comfortable with Epstein. Otherwise, receiving an invitation to spend time with a middle-aged man would have seemed "creepy" and "set off alarm bells," Moe said.

"Epstein could not have done this alone," she said.

Moe reminded jurors of bank records they saw at trial showing that Epstein paid Maxwell millions of dollars over the years. She said Maxwell was motivated to do whatever it took to keep Epstein happy in order to maintain her luxurious lifestyle.

Defense attorney Laura Menninger countered during closing arguments that Maxwell was an "innocent woman" and that prosecutors had not proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Maxwell was aware of or involved in any crimes Epstein committed.

"They certainly proved to you that Epstein had abused his money and his power," Menninger said. "That has nothing to do with Ghislaine, and everything to do with Jeffrey Epstein."

Maxwell's lawyers aggressively pushed back on the accusers' accounts during the trial, arguing that their stories had shifted over the years.

Under cross-examination by Menninger, Jane acknowledged that she did not initially tell the FBI everything about Maxwell's involvement because she was not comfortable sharing all the details.

"I was sitting in a room full of strangers and telling them the most shameful, deepest secrets that I'd been carrying around with me my whole life," she said.

Maxwell's defense said the women were motivated by money to implicate Maxwell since all four had received million-dollar awards from a compensation fund for Epstein's victims.

"The money brought the accusers to the FBI," Menninger said, saying the women were accompanied by personal injury lawyers to interviews with law enforcement agents. "Memories have been manipulated in aid of the money."

But the women disputed those characterizations, saying they decided to testify out of a desire for justice, not money.

"Money will not ever fix what that woman has done to me," testified one woman, known by her first name Carolyn.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Alistair Bell)

By Luc Cohen


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COHEN & COMPANY INC. 0.07% 15.6515 Delayed Quote.-4.25%
LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. -1.91% 3.6 Delayed Quote.-8.02%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:17pUtilities Shares Move Higher -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:16pCommunications Services Shares Fall as Meta Faces Scrutiny -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:15pU.S. health officials say COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations 'comparatively' low despite Omicron surge
RE
05:15pTechnology Shares Rise in Choppy Trading -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:14pGhislaine Maxwell found guilty of aiding Epstein's sex abuse
RE
05:11pFinancial Shares Edge Lower -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:07pU.s. jury finds ghislaine maxwell guilty on five of the six counts she faced in sex abuse trial
RE
05:07pHealthcare Shares Rise as Covid-19 Remains in Focus -- Healthcare Roundup
DJ
05:06pU.s. jury finds ghislaine maxwell guilty on charge she helped jeffrey epstein sexually abuse teenage girls
RE
05:05pU.S. deportations of Guatemalans via air dwindle for second year of pandemic
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Global equities waver, oil up as investors weigh Omicron impact
3Tesla's Musk exercises all of his stock options expiring next year
4Russian gas continues to flow east via Yamal-Europe pipeline
5Tech, healthcare stocks lead European shares lower as Omicron cases swe..

HOT NEWS