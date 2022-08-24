Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ghislaine Maxwell sued by her lawyers over unpaid fees

08/24/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ghislaine Maxwell trial in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ghislaine Maxwell has failed to pay some $878,000 in fees to two lawyers who defended the now-convicted British socialite against criminal charges she helped Jeffrey Epstein abuse teenage girls, the lawyers' firm said in a new lawsuit.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted in December of sex trafficking and is serving a 20-year prison sentence over her role in recruiting and grooming girls for Epstein, a financier and registered sex offender who had been known for socializing with elite U.S. politicians and businessmen.

In a lawsuit filed on Monday in a Colorado state court in Denver, the law firm Haddon, Morgan and Foreman said Maxwell's brother Kevin promised before trial to pay a $1 million retainer but paid just $143,500, "a small fraction of the amount owed."

Two of the firm's lawyers, Laura Menninger and Jeffrey Pagliuca, represented Ghislaine Maxwell throughout the case.

Other defendants include Kevin Maxwell and Scott Borgerson, described in the lawsuit as Ghislaine Maxwell's husband. The lawsuit said Kevin Maxwell told the Haddon firm that Borgerson controlled Maxwell's money.

Neither Menninger nor Pagliuca immediately responded to requests for comment. Two of Maxwell's other lawyers, Bobbi Sternheim and Christian Everdell, also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Kevin Maxwell and Borgerson could not immediately be reached for comment. Another brother, Ian Maxwell, told the Associated Press that the Maxwell family would not comment.

Ghislaine Maxwell and her husband have separated, Maxwell's lawyers wrote in a sentencing submission earlier this year.

Maxwell, the daughter of late British press baron Robert Maxwell, is serving her sentence in a Tallahassee, Florida, prison, and is appealing her conviction. Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 at age 66 while awaiting trial on his own sex trafficking charges.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Diana Novak Jones in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Luc Cohen


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pGhislaine Maxwell sued by her lawyers over unpaid fees
RE
05:51pFatal stabbings highlight violence against women in Egypt
RE
05:41pNvidia ceo - china hyperscalers really slowed down infrastructur…
RE
05:38pArgentina mulls requesting IMF loan from resilience trust -source
RE
05:37pNvidia ceo - expect that china investment in cloud will return -…
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.16% to 99.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Lost 0.04% to $0.9967 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Lost 0.34% to $1.1795 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pDollar Gains 0.28% to 137.13 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pBrazil's government restores tax benefits for products in Manaus Free Trade Zone
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-'New shock' for European markets as gas price spike fuels infl..
2Publication of Interim Report January – June 2022
3Bavarian Nordic Announces First Half 2022 Results
4Analyst recommendations: Intuit, XPeng, Rio Tinto, Prologis, Charter Co..
5Central bankers head to U.S. mountains with a bad case of inflation ref..

HOT NEWS