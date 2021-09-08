Log in
Giacomini SpA: Appointent of the new Chairman of the Board

09/08/2021 | 05:52am EDT
Giacomin's Shareholder Meeting of August 2 appointed the new Chairman of the Board of Directors who will remain in office for three fiscal years, that is up to approval of the 31/12/2023 balance sheet.

The Board of Directors now includes:

  • Stefano Lazzari, Chiarman
  • Elia Filiberti, Managing Director
  • Valentina Giacomini, Managing Director
  • Luca Ferrari, Director

«I am truly honored for this important appointment and for the trust shown by the shareholders, who I would like to thank - said the new Chairman, Stefano Lazzari. - I will offer the company my experience to achieve the ambitious goals of consolidation and growth in all markets, both domestic and abroad, where we already play a leading role that we wish to confirm».

Mr. Lazzari is a manager with a longstanding experience in various industries, from the food to the packaging sector, up to construction materials and air conditioning systems.

«We strongly believe that our company will take a leap forward in terms of quality with Mr. Lazzari - said directors Elia Filiberti,Valentina Giacomini and Luca Ferrari, direct representatives of the Giacomini family within the BOD - For the 70th anniversary of our foundation by Cav. Alberto Giacomini, we have decided to strengthen our managerial team to accept and face the historical challenges by the market as for competitiveness and sustainable profit. Simply put, we aim at a sale and margin growth that is sustainable both from an environment and social standpoint».

Giacominì S.p.A. published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 09:51:05 UTC.


