Giacomini and the Politecnico of Milan together for sustainability

11/06/2020 | 11:15am EST

Giacomini exploit applied research in the hydrogen segment with a premium partner.

Giacomini keeps improving its hydrogen-powered catalytic boilers sided by the specialistic research and consultancy of the Energy Department of the Politecnico of Milan.

Giacomini, a European leader in the manufacturing of plumbing and heating systems with a turnover of 200 million euro, 3 production plants in Italy, 19 international organizations and 900 employees, confirms once again its commitment in energy upgrading and sustainable development for the construction sector through its recent partnership with the Politecnico of Milan.

As recently revealed also by the study 'H2 Italy 2050: a hydrogen national supply chain for the growth and decarbonization of Italy' (The European House - Ambrosetti, in collaboration with Snam), hydrogen-based systems appear to offer great potentialities for the Italian and global economy.

Hydrogen is considered an energy vector essential for the «decarbonized» future of our planet: it's a zero-emission element and can be produced through processes free of climate-changing emissions.

Clean hydrogen is key to achieve the European Green Deal goals, that is cutting climate-changing emissions by 50-55% within 2030 and by 100% within 2050.

Through the sustainable development strategy presented last July, Brussels has decided to undertake a thirty-year long program to stimulate hydrogen production for energy purposes at advantageous costs, more specifically the production of 'green hydrogen' through water electrolysis fed by renewable energy.

In addition, hydrogen can be stocked, thus offering great benefits to the entire energy system while guaranteeing full exploitation of electric energy produced with non-programmable renewable source.

This represents a true 'hydrogen revolution' which will affect all those sectors still largely contributing to emissions harmful for the climate, among which building heating.

This is exactly the development branch where Giacomini, according to its 360-degree sustainability plan, works to improve the hydrogen-powered catalytic boiler for residential buildings, guaranteeing total absence of polluting emissions (CO2 and NOx).

Disclaimer

Giacominì S.p.A. published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 16:14:10 UTC
