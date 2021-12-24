Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gift Cards Platform GiftChill Adds Solana (SOL) to Its Payment Methods

12/24/2021 | 06:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROUGEMONT, Switzerland, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GiftChill (giftchill.co.uk) is excited to announce the addition of the Solana (SOL) token as a means to pay for gift cards through the platform. Sales of gift cards on the GiftChill platform have dramatically increased since adding the newer coins.

Through the addition of SOL, and all of our previous cryptocurrency options, GiftChill has become a leader in real-life use cases of digital cryptocurrency. GiftChill's innovative platform enables anyone to convert digital currency into gift cards accepted all over the world. Today, on the GiftChill site, you can use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Doge, Shiba, Cardano, Chromia, Solana, XRP, and the stable-coins BUSD, USDC, and USDT to purchase gift cards for physical and online stores throughout the world.

More about GiftChill: The site, which offers over one hundred different gift cards, was created to be the one-stop-shop for gift card purchases online. Through their focus on the purchasing power of cryptocurrency, GiftChill can offer its users gift cards at the best price by eliminating the processing fees of credit card companies.

More about Solana: Solana, a decentralized computing medium, uses the SOL token for transactions on its platform. The project is unique in that it aims to solve many of the blockchain's scalability issues through its combined use of the Proof of Stake and "proof of history" consensus algorithms. Per the exchange service Coinbase, "Solana claims to be able to support 50,000 transactions per second without sacrificing decentralization."

If you would like more information on GiftChill's addition of Solana, its gift cards, cryptocurrency options, or any other questions, don't hesitate to contact the GiftChill team at Support@giftchill.co.uk

Related Images






Image 1: Solana added as payment method on GiftChill


Solana coin can be used to purchase gift cards on GiftChill



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Solana added as payment method on GiftChill

Solana added as payment method on GiftChill

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:33aRussian gas flows eastward via Yamal-Europe pipeline for fifth day
RE
02:00aJapan's Kyoto prefecture finds four Omicron cases - Kyodo
RE
01:07aMICROZED CHRONICLES : Webinars, Blogs & Projects from 2021
PU
12:58aAt least 16 migrants dead in Greek shipwreck
RE
12:40aJapan's Eneos says tender offer for Nippo completed
RE
12:37aJETBLACK : Officer/Director/Affiliate Stock Transactions
PU
12:36aGlobal Christmas travel suffers as Omicron surges
RE
12:05aNASA's revolutionary new space telescope due for launch from French Guiana
RE
12:03aChina's COVID-hit Xian city reports rise in infections
RE
12:03aLifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of CERN, EPAY, RRD, and VRS
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russian gas flows eastward via Yamal-Europe pipeline for fifth day
2Japan's Kyoto prefecture finds four Omicron cases - Kyodo
3Global Christmas travel suffers as Omicron surges
4MicroZed Chronicles: Webinars, Blogs & Projects from 2021
5Japan's Eneos says tender offer for Nippo completed

HOT NEWS