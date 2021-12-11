GiftChill, Largest E-Gift Cards Platform, Confirms Kishu Inu as Payment

QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The use of crypto on the platform gives the retailer a unique selling advantage over other online gift card hubs. Kishu is currently available on over 20 exchanges. Although it's still a relatively new cryptocurrency, it's on a path to becoming a world leader.

Why Use Kishu Inu for Payment on GiftChill?

GiftChill aims at providing a unique way for shoppers to use cryptocurrency in exchange for gift cards. Their tech-savvy customers can always stay ahead of the curve by using the perks cryptocurrency provides.

Speed and security are some benefits users enjoy in purchasing gift cards. They don't have to wait for weeks on end for delivery as it happens on competitive sites.

The cards are also verified and guaranteed. This protection is crucial to the security of customer information.

By confirming the use of Kishu Inu, GiftChill has only demonstrated its commitment to crypto as a payment method. The new token offers better rates and reduces overhead costs, as it allows customers to use PayPal and other credit card sites. The platform offers various gift cards to choose from, and the inventory is updated daily.

Investors can enjoy further enrichment by utilizing their currency on various other platforms through GiftChill. They can trade one cryptocurrency for other acceptable ones on Google Play, Amazon, Adidas, Steam, Walmart and more.

Shoppers then receive their gift cards through completely validated email. The email also includes other information the shopper may require, like expiration dates, pins, and company disclosures. Shoppers should feel happy to finally use Kishu Inu to shop for their favorite gift cards. More information is available on Gift Chill's website and they can be reached on Support@giftchill.co.uk.

