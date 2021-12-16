GigNet Appoints Fabian Cortes as Vice President – Carrier and Commercial Sales

Telecommunications Professional with 20 Years' Experience in Mexico Will Lead New Business Segments Including Fiber-To-The-Tower, Fiber-to-the-Home, and International Subsea Cable Connectivity

GigNet announced today the appointment of Fabian Cortes as Vice President of Carrier and Commercial Sales for GigNet Mexico. Mr. Cortes has over two decades experience in building substantial client relationships in Mexico and Latin America. He has senior executive experience leading customer relationships with carriers and major corporate customers at a global level, has been involved in creating solutions from project planning to implementation and sale, and he has been involved in multiple fiber optic and advanced broadband connectivity projects nationally and internationally.

In his role, Mr. Cortes will lead a sales team dedicated to expanding GigNet’s product offerings serving major customers such as mobile network operators, large-scale enterprises, international carriers, social media and streaming content providers, and more. GigNet Mexico already serves customers in the hospitality, enterprise, and residential segments, made possible by the Company’s fiber-optic network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancun through the Tulum Hotel Zone. Mr. Cortes will be responsible for bringing to market products and services such as Fiber-to-the-Tower (FTTT), Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH), international subsea connectivity, and other commercial-grade services.

Mr. Cortes was previously Senior Sales Manager for Phoenix Tower International in Mexico City, where he was responsible for new business development with national and international telecom companies, and with major enterprise customers such as international retail chains operating in Mexico. Prior to that, he was Senior Carrier Sales Manager – Mexico for CenturyLink / Level 3 Communications where he developed service offerings including voice, data, global connectivity and IT solutions for major national and international carriers. He was also International Carrier Sales Relationship Manager for Alestra, Intelligent Network Project Director for mobile provider Dauphin Telecom, and served as International Carrier Sales Manager for Bestel Communications.

Mr. Cortes stated, “I am very happy to have the opportunity to contribute to GigNet’s next phase of growth. In my experience, the GigNet service delivery platform, consisting of redundant fiber-optics, a 24x7 network operations center, local network and sales centers, dedicated customer service teams, and an amazing technical and operations team, is unique in the region, if not in all of Mexico. GigNet has the robust, secure network that carriers require and that no other provider in the region can offer.”

Mark Carney OBE, President of GigNet Mexico, said: "We are pleased that Fabian Cortes has joined the GigNet team, as his background and leadership will be key to our strategy in 2022 and beyond for providing critical services to mobile and fixed operators, international carriers, major enterprises, and social media and other content and cloud services companies. We are also confident that Fabian will build and manage a world class sales team to achieve our financial goals in the carrier and commercial segments.”

In additional to his extensive career accomplishments, Mr. Cortes holds an MBA as well as post-graduate studies in Networking, and holds a B.Sc Degree in Telecommunication Engineering. He also holds numerous certifications and has completed programs in finance, sales management, system administration, and IT operating systems, giving him a unique skill set of technical knowledge and business unit management.

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding hospitality, enterprise, and residential community customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism destinations in the world, with over 160,000 hotel rooms and over 25 million annual airport visitors. GigNet is a leader in the digital transformation of the region.

