GigNet Enters Agreement to Install a Private High-Speed Internet Service Connecting MERA Corporation Cancun Corporate Offices And 18 Airport Terminal Locations

Expanding on Current Business Relationship, GigNet will Provide WiFi and other Managed Services to MERA for Real-Time Management Decisions and Superior Airport Terminal Operations

GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres north of Cancun through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today it has entered an agreement with MERA Corporation to install a Private High-Speed Internet and Wi-Fi Network connecting MERA’s Corporate Cancun Offices to their 18 Airport Terminals. MERA Corporation is a private multinational company focused on concessions of food and beverages with critical mass within non-traditional places such as airports and cruise ports.

“MERA Corporation actively seeks operations in the industry of food and beverages where we can add value and increase income. We are operators, concept developers, franchise partners, strategic allies, and restaurant owners,” said Rafael Aguirre, President of MERA Corporation. “High speed data access and efficient communication is a requirement to keep at the forefront of our business. GigNet is a perfect fit to connect our Headquarters operations because they understand what it means for our business to have reliable high-speed Internet.”

Mark Carney, OBE, President of GigNet Mexico stated, “We will be supplying our GigNet enterprise solutions, enabling simultaneous use of cloud and streaming applications that will not only enhance MERA’s already superior customer service, but will also improve communication, automation, and the decision-making process for the group’s corporate management team. With this expanded relationship we look forward to partnering in their growth and continued success as MERA continues to lead the global travel industry.”

ABOUT MERA CORPORATION

MERA Corporation provides service in 18 terminals and 2 cruise ports in 5 countries through our 160+ units, with a portfolio of over 50 brands. These facilities serve over 110,000,000 million passengers, annually. The Company is a 100% Mexican company, committed to offering clients excellent entertainment and quality food and beverages. MERA’s service is exceptional and unique, with a priority to provide personalized attention to each guest under the “One Customer at a Time” approach. https://meracorporation.com

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding hospitality, enterprise, and residential community customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism destinations in the world, with over 25 million annual airport visitors. GigNet is a leader in the Digital Transformation of the region.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005665/en/