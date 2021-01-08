Log in
GigNet Signs Agreement With The Royal Cancun, The Royal Sands, The Royal Haciendas, and The Grand Residences (a Leading Hotel of the World) to Provide Secure, High-Speed Connectivity

01/08/2021 | 03:43pm EST
GigNet offers the world class broadband services that Royal Resorts Vacation Ownership members and guests demand

GigNet, Inc., a Digital Infrastructure company with a 250-kilometer regional fiber-optic network from Costa Mujeres to Tulum, Mexico announced today that its operating subsidiary GigNet S.A. de C.V. has signed an agreement to install high-speed connectivity and new digital infrastructure with managed services that will ensure high quality, stable internet service for all Vacation Ownership members, guests and staff of The Royal Cancun, The Royal Sands, The Royal Haciendas and The Grand Residences, a leading hotel of the world, #2 Hotel in Puerto Morelos on TripAdvisor and its one of TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice 2020, TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Top 25 Hotels in Mexico for Families and Wine Spectator Award for Excellence 2020.

The Royal Resorts, founded in 1975, is a pioneer of Cancun and Mexico's tourism industry and a leading company in the international Vacation Ownership/Club industry.

Royal Resorts has sold over 100,000 memberships to residents in 51 countries, and independent surveys report a 97%-membership guest satisfaction rating, one of the highest ratings received in the industry.

Fernando Lopez CFO Royal Resorts commented, “We at Royal Resorts look forward to a long lasting mutually beneficial relationship with GigNet. As our digital needs evolve and increase, relying on a trusted partner for our solution is key.”

“The world has changed, and high-speed, stable and trustworthy Internet has become an essential requirement for hotels and businesses in this COVID-19 era. GigNet is here to present a complete managed services solution and we are sure members and guests will stay even longer at the resorts because of their high-speed digital experience,” said Mark Carney OBE, President of GigNet Mexico. “We are pleased to be working with Royal Resorts and to offer the connectivity that Vacation Ownership members and guests are demanding.”

“We appreciate the reputation that Royal Resorts has in the industry and we are pleased to help take that reputation to an even higher level with all their digital and high-speed broadband needs in this ever-changing world in the hospitality field. We are looking forward to working with the Royal Resorts and help transform the way Vacation Ownership members maintain their connectivity while they continue to enjoy the treasures of the Mexican Caribbean,” said GigNet’s Chairman & CEO Paul A. Moore. “We are setting a new international standard for the region with our Internet and WiFi solutions.”

About GigNet

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed digital telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its 250-kilometer fiber-optic broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism destinations in the world, with over 160,00 hotel rooms and over 23 million annual airport visitors.

For Company Information: www.GigNetInc.com
For Product and Sales information: www.GigNet.mx

Follow us on social media:
https://www.facebook.com/gignetmx
https://instagram.com/gignetmx
https://twitter.com/gignetmx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/gignet


© Business Wire 2021
