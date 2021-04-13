GigNet : Extends its Optical Fiber Network into the Cancun International Airport to Connect Hertz Car Rental

GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional optical fiber network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone in Tulum, announced today it has extended its network to the Cancun International Airport. The network build consists of 4 kilometers of advanced fiber-optics from GigNet’s core network along the Cancun-Chetumal Federal Highway 307 to the Hertz Mexico car rental facility at the airport.

Moises Behar, CEO for Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, and Firefly Mexico, remarked, “Excellent connectivity is important for Hertz because we want to make sure to offer our clients the prompt and efficient service they are expecting. GigNet brings substantial international experience in telecommunications to the Mexican Caribbean, which is why we have chosen their service for our offices at the Cancun Airport.”

Hertz Mexico is the in-country brand for Mexico, both for domestic and international car rentals. Hertz has more than 50 years of global market experience, with more than 120 locations in Mexico and 7,200 locations worldwide.

The Cancun International Airport is located 16 kilometers from the city center of Cancun. It is the second most important airport in Mexico in terms of general traffic, after the Mexico City International Airport, and is the leader in the number of international passengers. The airport received 25.2 million passengers in 2019, of which 16.5 million were of international origin.

“We welcome Hertz Mexico into the GigNet family of customers that have expressed they are happy and impressed with our unmatched service quality and reliability. Our guaranteed, uninterrupted Internet Managed Services stands alone in the region for quality and customer care. The service Hertz Mexico and other businesses at the Cancun Airport will receive includes ‘always on’ network monitoring and backup redundancy,” said Mark Carney, OBE, Chief Business Development Officer for GigNet Inc. and President of GigNet Mexico.

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism destinations in the world, with over 25 million annual airport visitors. GigNet is a leader in the digital transformation of the region.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413005993/en/