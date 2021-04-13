Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GigNet : Extends its Optical Fiber Network into the Cancun International Airport to Connect Hertz Car Rental

04/13/2021 | 01:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional optical fiber network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone in Tulum, announced today it has extended its network to the Cancun International Airport. The network build consists of 4 kilometers of advanced fiber-optics from GigNet’s core network along the Cancun-Chetumal Federal Highway 307 to the Hertz Mexico car rental facility at the airport.

Moises Behar, CEO for Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, and Firefly Mexico, remarked, “Excellent connectivity is important for Hertz because we want to make sure to offer our clients the prompt and efficient service they are expecting. GigNet brings substantial international experience in telecommunications to the Mexican Caribbean, which is why we have chosen their service for our offices at the Cancun Airport.”

Hertz Mexico is the in-country brand for Mexico, both for domestic and international car rentals. Hertz has more than 50 years of global market experience, with more than 120 locations in Mexico and 7,200 locations worldwide.

The Cancun International Airport is located 16 kilometers from the city center of Cancun. It is the second most important airport in Mexico in terms of general traffic, after the Mexico City International Airport, and is the leader in the number of international passengers. The airport received 25.2 million passengers in 2019, of which 16.5 million were of international origin.

“We welcome Hertz Mexico into the GigNet family of customers that have expressed they are happy and impressed with our unmatched service quality and reliability. Our guaranteed, uninterrupted Internet Managed Services stands alone in the region for quality and customer care. The service Hertz Mexico and other businesses at the Cancun Airport will receive includes ‘always on’ network monitoring and backup redundancy,” said Mark Carney, OBE, Chief Business Development Officer for GigNet Inc. and President of GigNet Mexico.

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism destinations in the world, with over 25 million annual airport visitors. GigNet is a leader in the digital transformation of the region.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:19pINVESTOR ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Canoo Inc. – GOEV
GL
01:18pROBINSON  : Annual report 2020 (PDF)
PU
01:18pAUDAX RENOVABLES S A  : Text of the Proposals of resolutions drawn up by the Board of Directors for the General Meeting.
PU
01:18pINSURTECH UPDATE : The RW Exchange and Sterling Seacrest Pritchard announce formal Partnership
PR
01:18pNIKE  : Our Carbon Footprint and Our Next Steps
PU
01:18pON SEMICONDUCTOR  : Silicon Carbide's Role in Next Generation Industrial Motor Drives
PU
01:18pCELSIUS RESOURCES  : Advances Large High-Grade MCB Copper Gold Project
PU
01:17pForget about meat, France's Avril to focus on plants
RE
01:17pACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS  : Leupold Sells Redfield Brand to Academy Sports + Outdoors
PR
01:16pU.S., European firms, investors pile pressure on Biden to hike climate target
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin hits record before landmark Coinbase listing on Nasdaq
2As Biden works to fix chips shortage, Intel promises help for automakers
3TIS INC. : Singapore's Grab to go public in world's biggest $40 billion SPAC merger
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : China's revamp of Ant dents investor appetite for IPO revival
5Global share markets rise after U.S. inflation remains contained

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ