GigaIO to Showcase FabreX Composable Computing Solutions at SC21 This Week

GigaIO is Everywhere You Go at SC21

GigaIO, creator of the first truly composable cloud-class universal dynamic infrastructure fabric, will showcase its latest products at the Supercomputing 2021 (SC21) conference at the America's Center Convention Complex in St. Louis, MO.

A new member of the NVIDIA Inception program, GigaIO delivers reconfigurable, composable architecture solutions for today's AI and HPC data centers, optimizing the utilization of accelerators, CPUs, and memory.

Conference goers can experience GigaIO solutions throughout the physical and virtual conference this year:

GigaIO is kicking off the conference with a Composable Computing panel at the Beowulf Bash on Monday night November 15th at 9pm CT. An event organized by and for HPC users, the Beowulf Bash is a long tradition at Supercomputing. Attendees both virtual and in person will get a chance to debate “whether the next generation of HPC computing will be built-to-order at run time.” The event is free and registration details are available at beowulfbash.com.

GigaIO was selected by the Supercomputing Committee to conduct a Birds-Of-a-Feather (BoF) on composable computing in conjunction with the San Diego Supercomputer Center and Bright Computing. The session is titled, “Composable Heterogeneous Computing Environments: DIY or Full Automation?” The BoF will help those attendees dealing with a multiplicity of hardware accelerators and a heterogeneous compute environment to decide on the degree of workload automation that makes the most sense for their circumstances.

Memory pooling and memory sharing will drastically transform rack architectures with the advent of CXL (Compute Express Link). Visit the GigaIO booth (#1933) and watch our video in the CXL booth (#1607) to learn what the future of composability holds when CXL combined with FabreX revolutionizes HPC and AI workloads.

The company also plans to showcase a prototype of the industry’s first modular AI-ready composable edge system; a carry-on tactical data center delivering a ruggedized composable AI platform with data center-level compute and storage performance for military, government, and public safety missions. Combined with the announcement earlier this summer that one of the top hyperscalers had selected GigaIO technology, the company truly spans from the cloud to the edge.

GigaIO has been building a strong ecosystem of both technology and channel partners, as evidenced by its recent induction into the NVIDIA Inception program -- “a program designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data sciences,” per NVIDIA. Examples of ecosystem partner collaborations will be featured in the AMD virtual booth, as well as the onsite booths of 2crsi, the CXL Consortium, NEC Corporation, the San Diego Supercomputer Center, Supermicro, and WekaIO.

"We're excited to be back at SC21 live and in person with so many great partners, as well as virtually this year," said Alan Benjamin, CEO of GigaIO. "Come to booth 1933 to see for yourself how you can take GigaIO everywhere you go, from the tactical edge to the core to the cloud." The virtual booth can be visited at gigaio.com/sc21.

About GigaIO

GigaIO has invented the first truly composable cloud-class universal dynamic infrastructure fabric, empowering users to accelerate workloads on-demand, using industry-standard PCI Express/soon CXL technology. The company's patented network technology optimizes cluster and rack system performance, and greatly reduces total cost of ownership. With the innovative GigaIO FabreX™ open architecture, data centers can scale up or scale out the performance of their systems, enabling their existing investment to flex as workloads and business change over time. For more information, contact info@gigaio.com or visit www.gigaio.com. Follow GigaIO on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115005186/en/