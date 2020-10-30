GigaMedia : Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

TAIPEI, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) today announced its third-quarter 2020 unaudited financial results.

Comments from Management

In the third quarter of 2020, GigaMedia reported revenues of $2.03 million, with a gross profit of $1.20 million, an operating loss of $0.36 million and a net loss of $0.25 million. Total revenues increased by 11.1% if compared to last quarter, and gross profit margin improved to 59.0% from 53.6% last quarter.

"It became clear that our efforts accumulated in past quarters are gradually paying off, and our improvement in profitability is gathering pace," said GigaMedia CEO James Huang.

Meanwhile, GigaMedia has entered and executed a convertible note purchase agreement to acquire ownership of $10 million principal amount of convertible promissory note issued by Aeolus Robotics Corporation ("Aeolus"), an R&D company engaged in developing AI-enabled service robots. An announcement for this agreement has been made on August 31, 2020, immediately after the closing of the agreement. The issuance of this convertible note provided Aeolus its much-needed working capital, and through this funding, GigaMedia will explore possibilities of further strategic cooperation with Aeolus.

Third Quarter Overview

Revenues increased by 11.1% quarter-on-quarter to approximately $2.03 million from $1.83 million last quarter, and by 6.3% if compared to the same period last year. The increase was mainly due to our efforts in revitalizing Tales Runner , a 14-year-old game we have been licensed to operate in Hong Kong , where students have just experienced a prolonged summer vacation.

from last quarter, and by 6.3% if compared to the same period last year. The increase was mainly due to our efforts in revitalizing , a 14-year-old game we have been licensed to operate in , where students have just experienced a prolonged summer vacation. Consolidated loss from operations for the third quarter of 2020 amounted to $0.36 million , a reduction of loss from a loss of $0.55 million last quarter.

, a reduction of loss from a loss of last quarter. The net asset value was around $4.94 per share.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

GigaMedia Limited is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business FunTown develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on browser/mobile games and casual games.

Unaudited consolidated results of GigaMedia are summarized in the table below.

For the Third Quarter

GIGAMEDIA3Q20 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS (unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except per share amounts)

3Q20

2Q20

Change (%)

3Q20

3Q19

Change (%) Revenues



2,028



1,826



11.06%



2,028



1,908



6.29% Gross Profit



1,196



978



22.29%



1,196



1,049



14.01% Loss from Operations



(357)



(549)

NM



(357)



(544)

NM Net (Loss) income Attributable to GigaMedia



(248)



(419)

NM



(248)



(242)

NM Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to GigaMedia,

Diluted



(0.02)



(0.04)

NM



(0.02)



(0.02)

NM EBITDA (A)



(317)



(634)

NM



(317)



(585)

NM Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



46,869



56,783



-17.46%



46,869



58,164



-19.42% NM= Not Meaningful





































(A) EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in

accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more

details.)

Consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $2.03 million , representing an increase of 11.1% compared to $1.83 million in the prior quarter, and 6.3% year-over-year from $1.91 million the same quarter last year.

for the third quarter of 2020 were , representing an increase of 11.1% compared to in the prior quarter, and 6.3% year-over-year from the same quarter last year. Consolidated gross profit increased by 22.3% quarter-on-quarter to $1.20 million from $0.98 million last quarter, or 14.0% year-over-year from $1.05 million in the third quarter last year.

increased by 22.3% quarter-on-quarter to from last quarter, or 14.0% year-over-year from in the third quarter last year. Consolidated loss from operation of the third quarter of 2020 was $0.36 million , a decrease in loss by approximately $0.19 million from a loss of $0.55 million in last quarter.

of the third quarter of 2020 was , a decrease in loss by approximately from a loss of in last quarter. Consolidated net loss of the third quarter of 2020 was $0.25 million compared to $0.42 million in last quarter.

of the third quarter of 2020 was compared to in last quarter. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of the end of the third quarter of 2020 accounted for $46.9 million , decreasing by 17.46% from $56.8 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020. The decrease was mainly due to the strategic investment in Aeolus' $10 million convertible note.

Financial Position

GigaMedia maintained its solid financial position, with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash accounted for $46.9 million as of September 30, 2020, or $4.24 per share.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect GigaMedia's expectations as of October 30, 2020. Given potential changes in economic conditions and consumer spending, the evolving nature of online games, and various other risk factors, including those discussed in the Company's 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as referenced below, actual results may differ materially.

"Up to now, we have laid a solid groundwork for FunTown M, our own mobile platform for casual games," said GigaMedia CEO James Huang, "and from here we will actively pursue a steady expansion of customer base, as well as an organic growth in revenues and profitability."

"Meanwhile, we will also continue exploring prudently possibilities of expanding our business through strategic investments, including the one we have already made in Aeolus. We believe they would present opportunities to strengthen our business and maximize shareholders' value," stated CEO James Huang.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement GigaMedia's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with US GAAP, the Company uses the following measure defined as non-GAAP by the SEC: EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a useful supplemental measure of performance because it excludes certain non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization and that EBITDA is a measure of performance used by some investors, equity analysts and others to make informed investment decisions. EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning. Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of using EBITDA is that it does not include all items that impact the company's net income for the period. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalents of the non-GAAP financial measures are provided on the attached unaudited financial statements.

About the Numbers in This Release

Quarterly results

All quarterly results referred to in the text, tables and attachments to this release are unaudited. The financial statements from which the financial results reported in this press release are derived have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted as "non-GAAP," and are presented in U.S. dollars.

Q&A

For Q&A regarding the third quarter 2020 performance upon the release, investors may send the questions via email to IR@gigamedia.com.tw, and the responses will be replied individually.

About GigaMedia

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business is an innovative leader in Asia with growing capabilities of development, distribution and operation of digital entertainments, as well as platform services for games with a focus on mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from www.gigamedia.com.tw.

The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected financial performance (as described without limitation in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release) and GigaMedia's strategic and operational plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to license, develop or acquire additional online games that are appealing to users, our ability to retain existing online game players and attract new players, and our ability to launch online games in a timely manner and pursuant to our anticipated schedule. Further information on risks or other factors that could cause results to differ is detailed in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April 2020 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Tables to follow)

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS















Three months ended

Nine months ended



9/30/2020

6/30/2020

9/30/2019

9/30/2020

9/30/2019



unaudited

unaudited

unaudited

unaudited

unaudited



USD

USD

USD

USD

USD Operating revenues





























Digital entertainment service revenues



2,028,138



1,825,547



1,908,261



5,457,589



5,141,077 Other revenues



—



—



—



—



—





2,028,138



1,825,547



1,908,261



5,457,589



5,141,077 Operating costs





























Cost of Digital entertainment service revenues



831,732



847,906



859,511



2,356,831



2,584,861 Cost of other revenues



—



—



—



—



—





831,732



847,906



859,511



2,356,831



2,584,861 Gross profit



1,196,406



977,641



1,048,750



3,100,758



2,556,216 Operating expenses





























Product development and engineering expenses



341,023



332,745



326,419



1,002,584



972,057 Selling and marketing expenses



374,462



367,529



461,653



1,152,466



1,568,194 General and administrative expenses



836,107



825,998



800,015



2,486,547



2,610,650 Other



2,157



(42)



4,723



5,099



21,103





1,553,749



1,526,230



1,592,810



4,646,696



5,172,004 Loss from operations



(357,343)



(548,589)



(544,060)



(1,545,938)



(2,615,788) Non-operating income (expense)





























Interest income



71,014



212,881



364,539



539,613



1,160,788 Foreign exchange (loss) gain - net



39,214



(82,357)



(62,487)



55,744



17,033 Other - net



(1,132)



(1,404)



119



(2,834)



50,448





109,096



129,120



302,171



592,523



1,228,269 Loss before income taxes



(248,247)



(419,469)



(241,889)



(953,415)



(1,387,519) Income tax benefit (expense)



—



—



—



—



— Net loss attributable to shareholders of GigaMedia



(248,247)



(419,469)



(241,889)



(953,415)



(1,387,519) Loss per share attributable to GigaMedia





























Basic



(0.02)



(0.04)



(0.02)



(0.09)



(0.13) Diluted



(0.02)



(0.04)



(0.02)



(0.09)



(0.13) Weighted average shares outstanding:





























Basic



11,052,235



11,052,235



11,052,235



11,052,235



11,052,235 Diluted



11,052,235



11,052,235



11,052,235



11,052,235



11,052,235

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





9/30/2020

6/30/2020

9/30/2019



unaudited

unaudited

unaudited



USD

USD

USD Assets

















Current assets

















Cash and cash equivalents



46,333,621



56,247,678



57,635,576 Marketable securities - current



—



—



— Accounts receivable - net



322,000



349,450



591,302 Prepaid expenses



155,357



228,794



142,819 Restricted cash



535,605



535,153



528,387 Other receivables



36,450



203,671



457,168 Other current assets



165,411



142,230



165,295 Total current assets



47,548,444



57,706,976



59,520,547



















Marketable securities - noncurrent



10,000,000



—



— Property, plant & equipment - net



22,580



7,740



101,998 Intangible assets - net



16,186



17,111



78,828 Prepaid licensing and royalty fees



142,860



184,365



468,722 Other assets



312,013



290,687



918,556 Total assets



58,042,083



58,206,879



61,088,651



















Liabilities and equity

















Short-term borrowings



—



—



— Accounts payable



74,138



69,147



140,676 Accrued compensation



403,753



278,622



371,212 Accrued expenses



1,397,399



1,321,262



1,470,179 Unearned revenue



1,041,862



1,058,940



1,504,176 Other current liabilities



545,974



627,162



241,789 Total current liabilities



3,463,126



3,355,133



3,728,032 Other liabilities



3,379



3,653



662,530 Total liabilities



3,466,505



3,358,786



4,390,562 GigaMedia's shareholders' equity



54,575,578



54,848,093



56,698,089 Total liabilities and equity



58,042,083



58,206,879



61,088,651

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS













Three months ended

Nine months ended



9/30/2020

6/30/2020

9/30/2019

9/30/2020

9/30/2019



unaudited

unaudited

unaudited

unaudited

unaudited



USD

USD

USD

USD

USD Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA





























Net income (loss) attributable to GigaMedia



(248,247)



(419,469)



(241,889)



(953,415)



(1,387,519) Depreciation



752



535



9,919



1,641



50,076 Amortization



1,224



(2,257)



11,126



3,624



36,854 Interest income



(71,014)



(212,881)



(364,539)



(539,613)



(1,160,788) Interest expense



—



—



—



—



— Income tax (benefit) expense



—



—



—



—



— EBITDA



(317,285)



(634,072)



(585,383)



(1,487,763)



(2,461,377)

