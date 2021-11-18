Gigamon ThreatINSIGHT Named Finalist in CRN's 2021 Tech Innovator Award

Gigamon ThreatINSIGHT Guided-SaaS NDR among the best network security solutions in 2021

Gigamon, the leader in cloud visibility and analytics, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Gigamon ThreatINSIGHT Guided-SaaS NDR as a Finalist in the 2021 Tech Innovator Awards in the ''Network Security'' category. This recognition comes on the heels of the Gigamon Catalyst Channel Partner Program's rapid growth, expanding to more than 2,800 partners worldwide in 2021.

This annual award program showcases innovative vendors in the IT channel across 47 different technology categories in critical areas ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. A panel of CRN editors reviewed hundreds of vendor products using multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity and ability to address customer and partner needs.

Recent studies show 70% of security operations center (SOC) analysts report burnout due to high-pressure environments and 69% of SOC analysts cite the lack of visibility into network traffic as a top reason for ineffectiveness. Gigamon ThreatINSIGHT Guided-SaaS NDR uniquely addresses these requirements by blending technology, solution management, and security expertise to provide a complete solution to dismantle adversaries quickly and effectively.

“We are thrilled about the level of interest we’ve received from our customers and partners since launching ThreatINSIGHT Guided-SaaS NDR earlier this year,” said Larissa Crandall, vice president of worldwide channel and alliances at Gigamon. “Since the launch, the service has retained a 99% renewal rate and has quickly become a foundational pillar of our customers’ visibility, detection and response arsenal.”

“CRN’s annual Tech Innovator Awards acknowledge technology vendors that display their ongoing commitment to empowering and enabling end users, while also promoting continuous business growth for solution providers, with cutting-edge, purpose-built products and services,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “I’d like to personally congratulate each and every one of this year’s CRN Tech Innovator Award winners. We are proud to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are driving transformation and innovation in the IT space.”

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators. This recognition from CRN follows numerous accolades for the Gigamon channel program including Crandall’s inclusion in the 2021 CRN Channel Chiefs list and the 2021 Women of the Channel list, as well as a 5-Star rating in the 2021 CRN Partner Program Guide for Gigamon.

For more information on Gigamon ThreatINSIGHT Guided-SaaS NDR, visit: https://www.gigamon.com/products/detect-respond/gigamon-threatinsight.html

About Gigamon

Gigamon helps the world’s leading organizations run fast, stay secure and innovate. We provide the industry’s first Guided-SaaS NDR (network detection and response) solution which closes the Security Operations Center (SOC) visibility gap, removes unnecessary distractions and provides expert advisory guidance when it matters most. With visibility into network traffic across their entire hybrid cloud infrastructure, organizations eliminate security blind spots while benefiting from Gigamon security expert guidance, helping improve SOC effectiveness and reducing burnout of their security teams. Gigamon has been awarded over 125 technology patents and enjoys world-class customer satisfaction with more than 4,000 organizations, including over 80 percent of the Fortune 100 and hundreds of government and educational organizations worldwide. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Gigamon operates globally. For the full story on how Gigamon can help you to run fast, stay secure and innovate, please visit www.gigamon.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. thechannelcompany.com

