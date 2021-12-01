Gigaphoton Begins Mass Production of Its Latest KrF Light Source Model ‘G60K'

Contributing Greatly to Improving the Availability and Sustainability of Equipment by Adopting the Latest Light Source Technology

Gigaphoton Inc. (Head Office: Oyama, Tochigi; President and CEO: Katsumi Uranaka), a manufacturer of light sources used in semiconductor lithography, has announced that it has begun mass production of its new KrF light source model ‘G60K’.

While the semiconductor shortage across the globe continues, the demand for KrF lithography is expected to grow by 240% by 2023 (compared to 2019) due to the increase in demand for mature-node semiconductors of 40 nm and earlier used for radio frequency (RF) communication processing and in-vehicle semiconductors, etc., as well as the capacity increase caused by the increase in the number of layers in 3D NAND production technology.*

Since it was first launched in November 2020, Gigaphoton’s new KrF lithography light source ‘G60K’, which has received rave reviews from many users, commenced mass production in November this year to meet high demand. A key feature of the G60K is that it answers the industry’s calls for increased availability and environmental sustainability. Gigaphoton has improved the availability by simultaneously improving the processing capacity of the lithography equipment with a high output of 60 watts, as well as reducing the frequency of maintenance by improving the durability of core modules. The enhanced new power source reduces power consumption by more than 5%, providing sustainability as well as cutting user costs. Furthermore, the G60K platform can be expanded to offer an output of 90 watts to meet the needs of further throughput improvements in the future.

Katsumi Uranaka, President & CEO of Gigaphoton said, “Gigaphoton will also invest in development for the mature process node generation, provide products that make full use of state-of-the-art technology, and contribute to improving the availability and sustainability of our equipment for our customers.”

*An analysis conducted by Gigaphoton on the number of semiconductor wafers processed by its KrF lithography equipment

Click here to access the previous G60K newsletter

About Gigaphoton

As a leading company in the development and manufacture of DUV light sources used in semiconductor lithography, Gigaphoton has provided many solutions that make full use of its advanced technology to semiconductor manufacturers around the world since its establishment. Gigaphoton is also working on developing DUV light sources for areas other than EUV light sources and lithography. In every stage from R&D to manufacture, sales, and maintenance services, as a team of experts with a wealth of knowledge and experience, Gigaphoton will continue to provide world-class support delivered from the perspective of everyday users.

For more information, please visit www.gigaphoton.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211201005430/en/