STORY: Artistic duo Gilbert and George are

opening a new cultural art center in London

with much of the program shown for

free in line with their 'art for all' ethos

The inaugural free exhibition

'The Paradisical Pictures' opens on April 1

(George Passmore / Artist)

"The Paradisical Pictures are very important, as most people think of paradise as the afterparty. And we've started the whole Gilbert & George centre with The Paradisical Pictures, and of course the pictures address the people who believe in the afterlife, with equal courtesy to the people who don't believe in the afterlife."

The duo met in 1967 while studying

in London and got married in 2008

Their imposing pictures tackle themes

such as identity, race, and poverty

(Gilbert Proesch / Artist)

"They're experiencing Gilbert & George art, that's what it is, our vision of the world, our morality, our behavior and everything and our vision."

(George) "People are different when they finish reading a book, they can't recite it to you but they know which part of them is different because they read it. It's the same if you go to a concert and listen to a huge piece of, composition of music, you can't repeat that but you know which part of you has been affected by it, that's the force of culture. And the Gilbert & George centre is going to be a cultural force."