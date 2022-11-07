Gilead, Kite in process of pausing Twitter advertising

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc said on
Monday the company and its unit Kite were in the "process of
pausing advertising" on Twitter, after Elon Musk completed his
takeover of the social media company.
In a statement to Reuters, Gilead said it was monitoring its
advertising spend and waiting to better understand how community
standards and content moderation will be handled on Twitter now.
Gilead joins a growing list of U.S. companies, including
General Motors and General Mills, who have either
paused or are in the process of re-evaluating advertising on the
social media platform.
Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported Oreo maker
Mondelez International Inc and U.S. drugmaker Pfizer
Inc had also temporarily halted advertising with
Twitter.
The pause in ads comes after Musk said in an open letter to
advertisers late October that he wants Twitter to be "the most
respected advertising platform" in a bid to gain their trust.
(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru;
Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)