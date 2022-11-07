Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

Gilead, Kite in process of pausing Twitter advertising

11/07/2022 | 12:14pm EST
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc said on Monday the company and its unit Kite were in the "process of pausing advertising" on Twitter, after Elon Musk completed his takeover of the social media company.

In a statement to Reuters, Gilead said it was monitoring its advertising spend and waiting to better understand how community standards and content moderation will be handled on Twitter now.

Gilead joins a growing list of U.S. companies, including General Motors and General Mills, who have either paused or are in the process of re-evaluating advertising on the social media platform.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported Oreo maker Mondelez International Inc and U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc had also temporarily halted advertising with Twitter.

The pause in ads comes after Musk said in an open letter to advertisers late October that he wants Twitter to be "the most respected advertising platform" in a bid to gain their trust. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
