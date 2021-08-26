Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
Gilead Sciences wins reversal of $1.2 billion fine against Bristol Myers in patent case

08/26/2021 | 12:09pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Gilead Sciences Inc pharmaceutical company is seen during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in California

(Reuters) - U.S. biotech Gilead Sciences Inc escaped a $1.2 billion penalty after a U.S. appeals court on Thursday found that relevant parts of a patent on a cancer therapy owned by a Bristol Myers Squibb unit that were the basis for a previous ruling and fine were invalid.

The ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit threw out the verdict in a case involving accusations that Yescarta, the CAR-T cell cancer immunotherapy from Gilead's Kite Pharma unit, infringed on patents for a similar therapy from Bristol's Juno Therapeutics.

Last year, a federal judge increased the damages that Gilead would pay to Bristol Myers Squibb to $1.2 billion in the patent infringement case.

Gilead and Kite's attorney Josh Rosenkranz of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did the attorney for Bristol Myers and Juno, Morgan Chu of Irell & Manella.

A jury in 2019 found that Kite willfully infringed and awarded Juno and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, which licenses the patent to Juno, $778 million. U.S. District Judge Philip Gutierrez increased the award to $1.2 billion in Los Angeles federal court.

Memorial Sloan Kettering did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chief U.S. Circuit Judge Kimberly Moore wrote for a unanimous three-judge panel that the relevant parts of Juno's patent were invalid because they lacked a sufficient written description and details.

Moore was joined by Circuit Judges Sharon Prost and Kathleen O'Malley in the ruling.

During a July oral argument https://www.reuters.com/legal/transactional/fed-circ-probes-validity-cancer-treatment-patent-12-bln-win-2021-07-06, Moore compared the patent's description to trying to identify a specific car by saying it has four wheels.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru and Blak Brittain in New York; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Bill Berkrot)

By Blake Brittain and Ankur Banerjee


