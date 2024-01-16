STORY: The Long Island architect accused of killing three women in what's known as the Gilgo Beach murders was charged with killing a fourth woman on Tuesday.

The new murder charge comes six months after Rex Heuermann was named the prime suspect in the killings, after

human remains were found near a New York beach, just a short drive from Heuermann's home.

"...the defendant is charged with murder in the second degree..."

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney:

"This indictment marks a change in the investigation. The grand jury investigation of the so-called Gilgo four is over...But there should be no mistake. The work of the grand jury is continuing."

Heuermann was formally charged with the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, a 25-year-old Connecticut mother of two children who went missing in 2007.

In July, Heuermann was arrested and pleaded not guilty to the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Lynn Costello, who investigators say were sex workers whose remains were discovered near Gilgo Beach.

"I speak for the entire task force when I say it's been an honor and a privilege to work these cases and to provide that small measure of closure for, for the family members."

In all, 11 sets of human remains were found in 2010 and 2011 along an isolated stretch of the beach, about 30 miles east of New York City.

According to prosecutors, Heuermann bound his victims with belts or tape before wrapping some of the bodies in a burlap-type material.

The D.A.'s office said investigators used DNA analysis to determine that a human hair belonging to Heuermann's wife was in the buckle of a belt that was used to bind Brainard-Barnes.

Local media said Heuermann did not speak at Tuesday's court hearing and remains jailed without bail.