Gilmore Bell Announces New President and Chief Executive Officer

01/06/2022 | 05:02am EST
Gilmore & Bell, P.C., a leading public finance law firm, is pleased to announce that Meghan K. McKernan has been elected president and chief executive officer of the firm effective January 1, 2022.

In addition to her new role as president and CEO, Ms. McKernan is a tax partner for the firm out of the Kansas City office. Ms. McKernan has been practicing law in the public finance area since joining Gilmore Bell in 2007. In 2011, she became the lead of the firm’s Post Issuance Tax Compliance Group. Ms. McKernan has been a shareholder and director of the firm since 2014 and has served on the firm’s management committee for the past four years. She received her B.S. in Business Administration (Finance and Banking) from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 2003 and her J.D. (magna cum laude) in Taxation from the University of Missouri – Kansas City in 2007. She completed her LL.M. in Taxation from the University of Missouri – Kansas City in December of 2007.

About Gilmore Bell

Gilmore Bell is one of the leading public finance law firms in the United States. The firm primarily represents governmental entities and 501c3 organizations to negotiate financing alternatives including bond and lease transactions, economic development incentives and public-private partnerships. For more than 25 years, Gilmore Bell has ranked in the top 10 nationally in the number of bond counsel opinions rendered on municipal bond issues. Gilmore Bell has offices in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Utah and Illinois. For more information, visit us at www.gilmorebell.com.


© Business Wire 2022
HOT NEWS