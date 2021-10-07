Ginkgo Bioworks Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (“Ginkgo Bioworks” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DNA) and Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (“Soaring Eagle”) (Nasdaq: SRNG), a special acquisition corporation, or SPAC.



In September 2021, Ginkgo Bioworks went public via a transaction with Soaring Eagle.

On October 6, 2021, Scorpion Capital released a report alleging that Ginkgo Bioworks is a "colossal scam" and a "Frankenstein mash-up of the worst frauds of the last 20 years." The 175-page report alleges that Ginkgo Bioworks' business model is based on a "dubious shell game" and “related-party scheme.” The report alleges that “[t]he majority of [Ginkgo Bioworks’] foundry revenue, an absurd 72% in 2020, and essentially 100% of its deferred revenue are derived from related-party ‘customers’ it created, funded, controls, or influences via its ownership position and board seats.”

On October 6, 2021, Ginkgo Bioworks’ shares fell $1.39 per share, or 11.6%, to close a $10.59 per share.

