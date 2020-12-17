Ginkgo Bioworks, Azitra, Florida International University, and Latham BioPharm Group Awarded $15M by DARPA to Develop Skin Microbiome-Based Mosquito Repellent

Branford, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2020) - Ginkgo Bioworks, Azitra, Inc., Florida International University (FIU), and Latham BioPharm Group (LBG) have been awarded a contract by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) for up to $15M, as part of its ReVector program. This program aims to maintain the health of military personnel operating in regions highly affected by mosquito-borne diseases. The team plans to create a new type of mosquito repellent based on the skin microbiome.

Key Takeaways:

Awarded $15M by DARPA to develop skin microbiome-based mosquito repellent

Program aims to maintain the health of military personnel operating in regions highly affected by mosquito-borne diseases

Goal is to create a safe product that can be easily applied to the skin and provide protection against mosquito bites for up to two weeks without reapplication

About Ginkgo Bioworks



Headquartered in Boston, Ginkgo Bioworks uses the most advanced technology on the planet—biology—to grow better products. The Company’s cell programming platform is enabling the growth of biotechnology across diverse markets, from food to fragrance to pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com.



About Azitra



Azitra, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical dermatology company that combines the power of the microbiome with cutting-edge genetic engineering to treat skin disease. The company was founded in 2014 by scientists from Yale University and works with world-leading scientists in dermatology, microbiology, and genetic engineering to advance its pharmaceutical programs to treat cancer therapy associated skin rashes, targeted orphan indications and atopic dermatitis. Learn more at www.azitrainc.com.



About FIU



Florida International University is Miami’s public research university, focused on student success. According to U.S. News and World Report, FIU has 26 top-50 rankings in the nation among public universities and Washington Monthly Magazine ranks FIU among the top 20 public universities contributing to the public good and No. 12 for social mobility. FIU is a top U.S. research university (R1), with more than $200 million in annual expenditures. FIU ranks 15th in the nation among public universities for patent production, which drives innovation, and is one of the institutions that helps make Florida the top state for higher education. The Next Horizon fundraising campaign is furthering FIU’s commitment to providing students Worlds Ahead opportunities. Today, FIU has two campuses and multiple centers, and supports artistic and cultural engagement through its three museums: Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum, the Wolfsonian-FIU, and the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU. FIU is a member of Conference USA, with more than 400 student-athletes participating in 18 sports. The university has awarded more than 330,000 degrees to many leaders in South Florida and beyond. For more information about FIU, visit www.fiu.edu.



About LBG



Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, Latham BioPharm Group (LBG) is a consulting firm that provides a range of life science services with proven experience in biodefense/pandemic response, medical countermeasure development, and strategic product development. LBG consultants have extensive experience in the functional and fiscal management of government-funded programs for medical countermeasure technology development. This experience includes the program management/systems integration, process development, manufacturing, preclinical, clinical, quality and regulatory aspects of product development.



