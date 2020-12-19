Ginza shoppers clean hands, phones with high-tech wash stations

TOKYO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Shoppers washed their hands and
sterilised their smartphones in the streets of Tokyo's posh
Ginza district on Saturday using handwashing stations that a
Japanese start-up hopes will revolutionise access to clean water
and better hygiene.
WOTA Corp set up 20 of its WOSH machines near popular Ginza
stores in an initiative with a district association aimed at
encouraging shoppers to wash their hands to prevent the spread
of the coronavirus.
The machines don't require connection to running water and
don't use fresh and waste water tanks. Instead they recycle the
water through a three-stage process of membrane filtration,
chlorine and deep ultraviolet irradiation.
They also have a device that cleans smartphones through
20-30 seconds of ultraviolet light exposure while users are
washing their hands, since touching a dirty smartphone would
otherwise negate their handwashing efforts.
The firm had already been developing the machine in part to
alleviate long lines at rest rooms when the COVID-19 crisis hit
early this year, Chief Executive Yosuke Maeda told Reuters.
"Amid the impact of COVID-19 we thought we had to implement
this as soon as possible," Maeda said. "So we sped up
development and got things moving to have it in December in time
for the third wave of the coronavirus."
On average 20 litres of water provides around 500 washes,
while the filters should be changed after about 2,000, he said.
The machine, however, needs connection to a power supply.
WOTA has now begun shipments within Japan of roughly 4,000
units. It aims to expand internationally next year, with many
inquiries coming from the United States.
Maeda hopes the smartphone feature in particular will
transform hygiene habits.
"We thought if it had the smartphone sterilisation function,
maybe people who never wash their hands will start doing so," he
said.
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Hideto Sakai; Editing by
Michael Perry)