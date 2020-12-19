Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ginza shoppers clean hands, phones with high-tech wash stations

12/19/2020 | 01:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Shoppers washed their hands and sterilised their smartphones in the streets of Tokyo's posh Ginza district on Saturday using handwashing stations that a Japanese start-up hopes will revolutionise access to clean water and better hygiene.

WOTA Corp set up 20 of its WOSH machines near popular Ginza stores in an initiative with a district association aimed at encouraging shoppers to wash their hands to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The machines don't require connection to running water and don't use fresh and waste water tanks. Instead they recycle the water through a three-stage process of membrane filtration, chlorine and deep ultraviolet irradiation.

They also have a device that cleans smartphones through 20-30 seconds of ultraviolet light exposure while users are washing their hands, since touching a dirty smartphone would otherwise negate their handwashing efforts.

The firm had already been developing the machine in part to alleviate long lines at rest rooms when the COVID-19 crisis hit early this year, Chief Executive Yosuke Maeda told Reuters.

"Amid the impact of COVID-19 we thought we had to implement this as soon as possible," Maeda said. "So we sped up development and got things moving to have it in December in time for the third wave of the coronavirus."

On average 20 litres of water provides around 500 washes, while the filters should be changed after about 2,000, he said.

The machine, however, needs connection to a power supply.

WOTA has now begun shipments within Japan of roughly 4,000 units. It aims to expand internationally next year, with many inquiries coming from the United States.

Maeda hopes the smartphone feature in particular will transform hygiene habits.

"We thought if it had the smartphone sterilisation function, maybe people who never wash their hands will start doing so," he said. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Hideto Sakai; Editing by Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:05aBANK OF MONGOLIA : Monetary policy statement - 2020/07
PU
01:24aBoeing 'inappropriately coached' pilots in 737 MAX testing -U.S. Senate report
RE
01:10aChina signals GM, biotech push in key policy statement
RE
01:06aGinza shoppers clean hands, phones with high-tech wash stations
RE
12:22aWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Investors bet old-school retailers will rebound in 2021
RE
12/19Congress works through the weekend to finalize COVID aid package
RE
12/18Hackers' broad attack sets cyber experts worldwide scrambling to defend networks
RE
12/18Tesla shares jump to record high ahead of S&P 500 debut
RE
12/18Boeing 'inappropriately coached' pilots in 737 MAX testing - U.S. Senate report
RE
12/18Huawei CFO's alleged actions had 'no genuine connection' to U.S., her lawyers say
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla shares jump to record high ahead of S&P 500 debut
2SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : U.S. blacklists dozens of Chinese firms including SMIC, DJI
3Wall Street falls as stimulus rally cools, Tesla hits record high
4WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Investors bet old-school retailers will rebound in 2021
5Hackers' broad attack sets cyber experts worldwide scrambling to defend networks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ