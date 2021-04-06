Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Girl Friday Productions : launches publishing venture Flashpoint

04/06/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEATTLE, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Publishing services firm Girl Friday Productions announced today the launch of Flashpoint Books, a dynamic publishing partner for cultural icons, individuals with influence, and beloved brands. Flashpoint is a collaborative-model publishing house that offers a new way for influencers and licensors to produce top-quality custom book projects and distribute them through traditionally controlled trade channels.

A new way for influencers and licensors to produce top-quality custom books and distribute through controlled channels.

"For decades, our team has worked closely with licensors, estates, and big brands," says Leslie Miller, CEO of Girl Friday. "Watching the creator's value being increasingly devalued made us determined to start our own publishing company that puts the power and profit back where it belongs—with the creator."

Flashpoint marries a creative team steeped in traditional book publishing with the groundbreaking strategic approach of an ad agency. This innovative mix facilitates combinations of technologies, sales channels, and launch strategies that reflect ever-changing reader behavior.

Moving away from traditional licensing arrangements, Flashpoint's approach to influential individuals and brands is a collaborative partnership. In exchange for an up-front investment, clients earn returns that are many times higher than industry-standard royalties and maintain their creative control. For those with a personal or brand platform of significant size, the model makes good business sense.

At the helm of Flashpoint is Kristin Mehus-Roe, former editorial manager at becker&mayer books and head of publishing partnerships at Girl Friday. The team is collectively responsible for major illustrated bestsellers from licensors and estates including CNN, Lucasfilm, The Boeing Company, the Kurt Cobain estate, National Geographic, and Sesame Street, along with multimillion-dollar launch campaigns for brands such as Adidas.

Flashpoint is currently accepting submissions for their Spring 2022 catalog. In 2021, the catalog includes books showcasing Below Deck's Bugsy Drake and the hit comedy series Grace and Frankie. Today's brands rise to the top by creating their own rules, and Flashpoint honors their creative vision, transforming it into books that ignite. For more information or to speak with the publisher, visit www.flashpointbooks.com.

About Girl Friday Productions: Girl Friday's mission is to put creators first while keeping relationships at the center of all we do. Our model challenges the industry's balance of power to democratize publishing, launching a broader and more diverse set of voices to audiences worldwide.

Georgie Hockett
Girl Friday Productions
206 659 1837
georgie@girlfridayproductions.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/girl-friday-productions-launches-publishing-venture-flashpoint-301263540.html

SOURCE Girl Friday Productions


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pAPPTIO  : Unifies Product Experience to Support Digital-First Strategies
PR
05:59pBank of America, Walmart, UC Berkeley Law Team Up for The Marine Mammal Center's Ocean Policy Series to Talk Capitalism and Climate Change on April 20
BU
05:57pTOSHIBA  : Japan's Toshiba to get proposal to go private from CVC Capital, source says
RE
05:56pVIRTU FINANCIAL  : 'Millionaires tax' threat has some NY bankers, managers eyeing exits
RE
05:56pBIRD CONSTRUCTION INC.  : Announces Release Date And Conference Call For 2021 First Quarter Financial Results
AQ
05:56pWESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES  : Wabtec Secures Marine Engine Order for Largest U.S. Hopper Dredger
PU
05:55pICELANDAIR  : Traffic Data March 2021
AQ
05:55pThornburg Expands Board with Addition of Blair C. Naylor as Independent Director
PR
05:55pBraveheart Resources Closes $600,000 Flow-Through Financing
NE
05:54pGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN)
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ