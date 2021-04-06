Girl Friday Productions : launches publishing venture Flashpoint

SEATTLE, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Publishing services firm Girl Friday Productions announced today the launch of Flashpoint Books, a dynamic publishing partner for cultural icons, individuals with influence, and beloved brands. Flashpoint is a collaborative-model publishing house that offers a new way for influencers and licensors to produce top-quality custom book projects and distribute them through traditionally controlled trade channels.

"For decades, our team has worked closely with licensors, estates, and big brands," says Leslie Miller, CEO of Girl Friday. "Watching the creator's value being increasingly devalued made us determined to start our own publishing company that puts the power and profit back where it belongs—with the creator."

Flashpoint marries a creative team steeped in traditional book publishing with the groundbreaking strategic approach of an ad agency. This innovative mix facilitates combinations of technologies, sales channels, and launch strategies that reflect ever-changing reader behavior.

Moving away from traditional licensing arrangements, Flashpoint's approach to influential individuals and brands is a collaborative partnership. In exchange for an up-front investment, clients earn returns that are many times higher than industry-standard royalties and maintain their creative control. For those with a personal or brand platform of significant size, the model makes good business sense.

At the helm of Flashpoint is Kristin Mehus-Roe, former editorial manager at becker&mayer books and head of publishing partnerships at Girl Friday. The team is collectively responsible for major illustrated bestsellers from licensors and estates including CNN, Lucasfilm, The Boeing Company, the Kurt Cobain estate, National Geographic, and Sesame Street, along with multimillion-dollar launch campaigns for brands such as Adidas.

Flashpoint is currently accepting submissions for their Spring 2022 catalog. In 2021, the catalog includes books showcasing Below Deck's Bugsy Drake and the hit comedy series Grace and Frankie. Today's brands rise to the top by creating their own rules, and Flashpoint honors their creative vision, transforming it into books that ignite. For more information or to speak with the publisher, visit www.flashpointbooks.com.

About Girl Friday Productions: Girl Friday's mission is to put creators first while keeping relationships at the center of all we do. Our model challenges the industry's balance of power to democratize publishing, launching a broader and more diverse set of voices to audiences worldwide.

