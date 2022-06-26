Girl pulled from rubble after Kyiv blasts - mayor

At least five people were wounded in the attack as Russian artillery hit the building, sparking a fire in a nine storey apartment building early on Sunday - the first such attack on the Ukrainian capital in weeks.

The city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko said emergency services were still trying to rescue the child's mother and other people still trapped in the building's rubble.

He added that several people had already been rescued. Member of Parliament Oleksiy Honcharenko said that the child's father was also pulled from the rubble but showed no signs of life.

Up to four explosions rocked central Kyiv on Sunday morning (June 26). There was no immediate comment from Russia, which denies targeting civilians and says it targets military infrastructure.

Air raid sirens regularly disrupt life in Kyiv, but there have been no major strikes on the city since June 5.