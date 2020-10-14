Girls in Tech : Adds to its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Girls in Tech, a global non-profit bringing the world together through education and experiences, today announced new additions to the company's board of directors. CEO of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers Raquel Tamez and SVP of Global Alliances at Trend Micro Sanjay Mehta have joined the Girls in Tech board of directors.

"Raquel and Sanjay bring a tremendous amount of experience advocating for diverse, equal and inclusive causes that will be invaluable as Girls in Tech continues to expand both in the U.S. and globally," said Adriana Gascoigne, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Girls in Tech. "On behalf of the entire board, we welcome Raquel and Sanjay to Girls in Tech. We look forward to their contributions as Girls in Tech endeavors on our most profound year yet."

Tamez is CEO of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE), a national organization focused on empowering the Hispanic community and creating a powerful network of students and professionals via the promotion of careers in STEM. She has expanded SHPE's national programs, services, and resources it offers to its 13,000-plus members nationwide. Prior to SHPE, Tamez was the chief legal officer, general counsel, and SVP of legal for SourceAmerica, a national nonprofit that creates employment opportunities for people with significant disabilities. Currently, she serves as a board member of CESSE, HACR Board of Directors and the STEM Education Coalition. In 2019, Raquel was appointed by NASEM as a member of the Committee on Women in Science, Engineering, and Medicine; similarly, ASEE appointed her as a member of its first-ever Committee on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. In January 2020, Raquel represented SHPE as part of the first-ever Hispanic delegation to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. And most recently, in September, she received the 2020 Ohtli Award from the Mexican government, in recognition of her efforts to empower Hispanic communities abroad. She has also been invited to serve on the Board of Visitors at the St. Mary's University School of Law, her alma mater.

"I'm honored to join with Girls in Tech to further bring attention and action to the unique issues faced by women in technology and particularly women of color in technology," said Tamez. "I look forward to joining forces with Adriana and the esteemed board to further advance this very critical mission."

Mehta is Senior Vice President of Global Alliances at cybersecurity leader Trend Micro. In this role, he leads a team to create and grow partnerships driving technology and business innovation, expanding new routes to market and extending Trend Micro's ability to deliver solutions for customers from small business to large enterprise. Sanjay has been with the company for a decade and previously was head of the U.S. business and had an international assignment leading the Australia & New Zealand region. As a steady voice for inclusive leadership and building diverse teams, Sanjay formed a partnership with Girls in Tech in 2018 helping the not-for-profit organization to strengthen global reach, launch cybersecurity curriculum and provide mentorship to women around the world considering a technology career.

"Having worked firsthand with Girls in Tech for a number of years, I've seen the incredible benefits the organization delivers to our industry," said Mehta. "In order for all of tech to succeed, we need to break down barriers that prevent women and minorities from achieving their highest potential, and I welcome the opportunity to aid Girls in Tech in this cause."

Girls in Tech regularly evaluates the composition of its board to ensure it includes the appropriate skills, experience and perspective needed to advance the organization's mission.

Other recent board member additions include ActOne Founder & CEO Janice Bryant Howroyd, Guidewire Software Chief Evangelist Laura Drabik, and Twitter Vice President of Diversity Partnership Strategy & Engagement Candi Castleberry Singleton. Also on the board are Sandy Carter, Girls in Tech Board Chair & VP at Amazon Web Services; Alyson Welch, VP of Sales at Twilio; Stephen Snyder, CFO at Addepar; Sastry Durvasula, Global Head of Technology and Digital at McKinsey & Company; Darrell Mockus, CTO of The Myers-Briggs Company's Innovation Labs; Donna Boyer, VP Product at Stitch Fix; Jonathan Abrams, Co-founder and General Partner of 8-Bit Capital; Kim DeCarlis, CMO of PerimeterX; Mayumi Hiramatsu, VP at Amazon Web Services; Susie Wee, CTO at Cisco's DevNet; communications strategist Julie Mathis; and, Adriana Gascoigne, Founder & CEO.

About Girls in Tech

Girls in Tech works to erase the gender gap in tech. Today, every industry is a tech industry, with a need for people of all skills and backgrounds. We offer education and experiences to help people discover their unique superpower and hone it. We aim to see every woman accepted, confident, and valued in tech—just as they are.

Media Contact: Julie Mathis, Julie.Mathis@GirlsinTech.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/girls-in-tech-adds-to-its-board-of-directors-301152514.html

SOURCE Girls in Tech