Gisle M. Eckhoff Named as Executive Vice President at Bulk Data Centers

Bulk Infrastructure today announced the appointment of Gisle M. Eckhoff as Executive Vice President for Bulk Data Centers, effective September 1, 2021. Previously, Eckhoff was the Chief Executive Officer at DigiPlex where he was instrumental in repositioning DigiPlex from a local player in the Norwegian colocation market, into a globally recognized leader of sustainable, large-scale data centers.

This strategic hire will strengthen the execution of Bulk’s growth aspirations through an organic and an inorganic Nordic expansion strategy. Bulk has a clear strategy to play a leadership role in the growing infrastructure services market in the Nordics.

“With so much untapped market potential in the Nordics, Bulk with its strong focus on sustainability, the significant investments in network fiber and a long track record of land banking will give me and the team a great platform for unlocking the power of the Nordics,” says Gisle M. Eckhoff. “This is an exciting place to be at an exciting time.”

Gisle brings a wealth of experience from senior positions in the IT industry in the US, Sweden, the UK and Denmark, as well as at home in Norway. He joined DigiPlex in August 2014 as Chief Executive Officer and is the former Senior Vice President and Managing Director of CGI Group Inc.’s operation in Norway. Gisle has also held many senior management roles at both country and regional levels in Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC). The experience and knowledge gained from heading up the Financial Services vertical in the Nordic region, before becoming Vice President and Managing Director of CSC in both Norway and Sweden, offers both insight and perspective in shaping Bulk’s growth strategy in expanding the Nordic markets.

“Gisle adds precisely the right energy and independent leadership to propel Bulk Data Centers into a Nordic Blue Chip caliber organization,” says Jon Gravråk, CEO at Bulk Infrastructure. “With Gisle onboard as our new Head of Data Center, we are confident that we can succeed with both organic and structural growth throughout the Nordics,” says Gravråk.

Global data usage and data center capacity demand, driven by AI, HPC and two-way streaming workloads across all economic sectors, along with increasing focus on climate and environmental impacts, are driving decision making. Global design and building consultant Arcadis ranks Norway fifth in the world for best data center locations. Clean and stable power markets in Norway are a significant factor in that growth over FLAP markets in Europe. Bulk data centers and diverse routes for global fiber connectivity are increasingly drawing enterprise and hyperscale investment in the region.

About Bulk Infrastructure

Bulk Infrastructure is a leading provider of sustainable digital infrastructure in the Nordics. We are an industrial investor, developer and operator of industrial real estate, data centers and dark fiber networks. We believe in the value creation opportunity of enabling our digital society to be fully sustainable. Our ambition is to be the go-to player for anyone that wants to leverage the Nordics for data processing requirements of the future. We have a track record of delivering high quality and cost-effective customer solutions with short time to market. Hence our vision: Racing to bring sustainable infrastructure to a global audience.

Bulk Industrial Real Estate maintains a landbank of strategic locations for industrial real estate projects in Norway, Sweden and Denmark. Based on standard designs, we develop, build and operate warehouse buildings, cross dock terminals and other industrial facilities.

Bulk Data Centers delivers strategically located Nordic data centers and a dedication to service excellence that enable customers to reduce costs and environmental impact with ultra-flexible, highly connected and scalable solutions.

Bulk Fiber Networks connects the Nordics with the world’s major markets via low-latency and high-capacity fiber networks. We build and operate international and intra-Nordic fiber infrastructure that is designed to meet the large-scale data transport needs of the future.

