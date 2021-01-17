Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

GitHub apologizes for firing Jewish employee who warned of Nazis in U.S. Capitol -TechCrunch

01/17/2021 | 03:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Technology company GitHub has apologized for firing a Jewish employee who cautioned his colleagues about the presence of Nazis in Washington on the day of the assault of the U.S. Capitol earlier this month, TechCrunch reported.

After a probe found "significant errors of judgment and procedure" in the termination of the employee, GitHub's head of human resources resigned, GitHub Chief Operating Officer Erica Brescia said on Sunday.

"In light of these findings, we immediately reversed the decision to separate with the employee and are in communication with his representative," Brescia said in a blog https://bit.ly/2KnkVhI, adding that the company apologized to that employee.

GitHub, which is based in San Francisco, fired the unnamed employee on Jan. 8 but later engaged an outside investigator to conduct a probe after other employees complained about the action. The company has employees across the country, including in the Washington, D.C., area.

The blog did not the mention the names of the HR head and the employee.

TechCrunch https://tcrn.ch/38QQtG1 reported the employee was Jewish and that he was fired after he made a comment on Jan. 6 in Slack saying, "stay safe homies, Nazis are about".

The Jan. 6 assault in Washington left five people dead as President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building, trying to halt the certification by Congress of President-elect Joe Biden's election win.

A man wearing a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt was among those arrested.

Auschwitz was the Nazi death camp where about 1.1 million people, most of them Jews, were killed in gas chambers and by other means during World War Two.

Trump, who has challenged the validity of Biden's victory without producing evidence, initially praised his supporters but later condemned the violence.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's postal industry sees business volume surge in 2020
PU
05:52pJanet Yellen to say U.S. does not seek weaker dollar, Wall Street Journal reports
RE
05:44pTreasury nominee Janet Yellen to say U.S. does not seek weaker dollar - WSJ
RE
04:39pINTEL : Exclusive-Trump admin slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources
RE
03:35pGitHub apologizes for firing Jewish employee who warned of Nazis in U.S. Capitol -TechCrunch
RE
03:35pSome users report broadcasting problems with CBS, other television service providers
RE
03:26pMSC MEDITERRANEAN SHIPPING : New Zealand's Apple Exporting Season Returns – Get On Board with MSC
PU
02:34pVeolia says that the 29.9% it owns in suez's capital is not and will not be for sale - statement
RE
01:58pFrance reports 16,642 new confirmed covid-19 cases in past 24 hours, from 21,406 on saturday - public health authority
RE
01:56pFrance reports 141 new coronavirus deaths on sunday - health authority
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Israel economy likely to grow 4.6% in 2021, says finance ministry
2AT&T INC. : 5G Rivals Face an $81 Billion Tab After Spectrum Buying Spree
3INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Exclusive-Trump admin slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -..
4WELLS FARGO & COMPANY : After Stock Surge, Investors Ask Companies What's Ahead
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : France wants suspension of 'poisonous' U.S.-Europe trade spat

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ