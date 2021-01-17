GitHub apologizes for firing Jewish employee who warned of Nazis in U.S. Capitol -TechCrunch

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Technology company GitHub has apologized
for firing a Jewish employee who cautioned his colleagues about
the presence of Nazis in Washington on the day of the assault of
the U.S. Capitol earlier this month, TechCrunch reported.
After a probe found "significant errors of judgment and
procedure" in the termination of the employee, GitHub's head of
human resources resigned, GitHub Chief Operating Officer Erica
Brescia said on Sunday.
"In light of these findings, we immediately reversed the
decision to separate with the employee and are in communication
with his representative," Brescia said in a blog https://bit.ly/2KnkVhI,
adding that the company apologized to that employee.
GitHub, which is based in San Francisco, fired the unnamed
employee on Jan. 8 but later engaged an outside investigator to
conduct a probe after other employees complained about the
action. The company has employees across the country, including
in the Washington, D.C., area.
The blog did not the mention the names of the HR head and
the employee.
TechCrunch https://tcrn.ch/38QQtG1 reported the employee was
Jewish and that he was fired after he made a comment on Jan. 6
in Slack saying, "stay safe homies, Nazis are about".
The Jan. 6 assault in Washington left five people dead as
President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol
building, trying to halt the certification by Congress of
President-elect Joe Biden's election win.
A man wearing a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt was among those
arrested.
Auschwitz was the Nazi death camp where about 1.1 million
people, most of them Jews, were killed in gas chambers and by
other means during World War Two.
Trump, who has challenged the validity of Biden's victory
without producing evidence, initially praised his supporters but
later condemned the violence.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)