GitLab Selects Reciprocity's ZenGRC for Information Security Risk and Compliance

02/10/2021 | 08:33am EST
ZenGRC Outperformed Competition on Fast Time to Value, Increased Efficiencies, and Ease of Onboarding

Reciprocity, a leader in information security risk and compliance with its ZenGRC solution, today announces that GitLab Inc. has chosen ZenGRC for their infosec risk management, compliance and audit needs.

GitLab needed to evolve their risk management, governance and compliance programs from spreadsheets to a solution that could manage their risk register, audit requirements, and easily deliver monthly reporting and insights to their leadership.

“After evaluating multiple vendors, we ultimately selected ZenGRC for its quick time to market, prebuilt content and ability to create custom attributes enabling us to deliver on our internal business objectives,” said Julia Lake, Director of Risk and Compliance at GitLab.

“The usability and efficiency that ZenGRC provides is outstanding. The seeded content preloaded by Reciprocity’s onboarding team gave us a huge jumpstart. We were able to get up and running in less than 15 days,” said Meghan Maneval, Risk and Field Security Manager at GitLab.

“We’re excited to partner with GitLab Inc. and are honored they’ve placed their trust in ZenGRC to serve their risk management needs,” said Rob Ellis, Senior Vice President of Sales at Reciprocity. “We strive to make information security risk and compliance simple for our customers by offering a platform that provides best-in-class functionality, best-in-class time to value, and makes traditionally cumbersome tracking and reporting easy. GitLab’s selection of ZenGRC over multiple competitors reinforces that we are setting a high bar for the industry and successfully meeting the needs of our customers.”

To learn more about Reciprocity and the ZenGRC information security risk and compliance solution, please visit reciprocitylabs.com

About Reciprocity

Reciprocity's mission is to turn corporate compliance from a cost center into a valuable strategic asset. Our ZenGRC platform simplifies the way organizations manage information security risk and compliance, and encourages transparency and trusted relationships with key stakeholders. Find out why the world's leading companies trust ZenGRC at reciprocitylabs.com

Reciprocity, ZenGRC and ZenConnect are trademarks and registered trademarks of Reciprocity in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2021 Reciprocity. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2021
