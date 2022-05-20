Log in
Giuliani meets with U.S. House Jan. 6 panel, CNN reports

05/20/2022 | 10:05pm EDT
Former NYC Mayor Giuliani speaks about the 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks in New York City

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Rudy Giuliani, who served as former U.S. President Donald Trump's personal attorney, met for more than nine hours on Friday with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, CNN reported, citing two sources.

Giuliani, a former mayor of New York City, had previously refused to appear before the panel unless his testimony was videotaped, his attorney Robert Costello said earlier this month. The committee said at the time that Giuliani had agreed to a transcribed interview.

Costello and the committee did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters on the CNN report.

The committee is trying to establish Trump's actions while thousands of his supporters stormed the Capitol in January of last year, sending members of Congress and then-Vice President Mike Pence rushing to take cover.

Congress had been meeting to formally certify Democrat Joe Biden's victory over Republican Trump in the November 2020 presidential election.

More than 900 people, including many Trump White House aides, have been interviewed in the committee's investigation.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
