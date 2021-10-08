Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Give tax withholding a fresh look as 2021 year-end nears

10/08/2021 | 11:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IR-2021-199, Oct. 8, 2021

WASHINGTON - The Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers today that the last quarter of 2021 is a good time to check withholding.

Life brings constant changes to individual financial situations. Events like marriage, divorce, a new child or home purchase can all be reasons to adjust withholding.

The convenient Tax Withholding Estimator, also available in Spanish, will help taxpayers determine if they have too much withheld and how to make an adjustment to put more cash into their own pocket now. In other cases, it will help taxpayers see that they should withhold more or make an estimated tax payment to avoid a tax bill when they file their tax return next year.

Items that may affect 2021 taxes

Things to consider when adjusting withholding for 2021 are:

Pay as you go

Taxes are generally paid throughout the year whether from salary withholding, quarterly estimated tax payments or a combination of both. About 70% of taxpayers, however, over withhold their taxes every year, which typically results in a refund. The average refund in 2021 was more than $2,700.

Taxpayers can pay online, by phone or from the IRS2Go app. They can schedule payments for future dates, which can be useful during filing season, for payment plan payments or for estimated tax payments.

Taxpayers can also log into their IRS.gov/account to view the amount they owe, their payment plan details and options, their payment history (up to 5 years), any scheduled or pending payments, and key tax return information from their most recent tax return.

Tax Withholding Estimator

The IRS Tax Withholding Estimator makes it easier for everyone to have the right amount of tax withheld. This is especially important for anyone who faced an unexpected tax bill or a penalty when they filed this year, or whose jobs or tax circumstances have changed during the year.

The tool offers workers, as well as retirees, self-employed individuals and other taxpayers, a user-friendly, step-by-step tool for effectively tailoring the amount of income tax they have withheld from wages and pension payments.

For more information about taxes, estimated taxes and tax withholding, see Tax Withholding at IRS.gov.

Disclaimer

IRS - Internal Revenue Service published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 15:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:46aVILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL : to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 14
AQ
11:46aVILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL : to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 14
PR
11:46aPOSHMARK : Inc. Unveils Vision for Seller Growth and Success with New E-commerce Innovations
PR
11:46aLUMIERA HEALTH : announces launch of its new Direct-to-Consumer platform
AQ
11:46aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
11:46aTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Yalla Group Limited (YALA)
BU
11:46aDEADLINE ALERT FOR APPH, HYZN, AND EAR : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
11:44aReturn to In-Person Networking and More Networking Opportunities Spell Success for Clarkson Career Fair
GL
11:42aSPACE HELLAS S A : Announcement regarding the acquisition of the company's own shares
PU
11:42aNational Inclusion Week 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan wholesale inflation likely hit 13-year high in Sept on rising com..
2Fewer school jobs, worker shortages restrain U.S. employment in Septemb..
3EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Advance, Investors Await U.S. Jobs Re..
4European stocks cut losses after U.S. jobs data
5Is the U.S. job data good or bad news?

HOT NEWS