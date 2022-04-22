Given what followed, emerging markets fear 1994 Fed redux :McGeever

ORLANDO, Fla., April 22 (Reuters) - If the Federal Reserve
is using 1994 as a template for its likely aggressive monetary
tightening ahead, then emerging market investors can be forgiven
for feeling nervous given what followed around the globe back
then.
Refinancing needs in developing economies are at record
highs. Inflation is high and rising despite many emerging
central banks pre-empting Fed rate rises over the past year, and
so too are government debts as a share of gross domestic
product.
To be sure, emerging markets' external position is much
stronger today than it was in the mid-1990s - debts are mostly
denominated in local currency, far fewer exchange rates are
pegged rigidly to the dollar, and many central banks are sitting
on huge piles of foreign cash reserves.
But the sharp rise in U.S. bond yields and a surging dollar
are putting the squeeze on emerging economies' growth and
overall debt sustainability. Emerging market assets have been
under pressure for some time.
The surge in U.S. real, or inflation-adjusted, yields is
particularly noteworthy. As real returns on U.S. bonds turn
positive again, western investors fearful of currency risk,
capital loss and inflation feel more comfortable locating in the
relative safety of Treasuries, and capital gets sucked out of
high octane emerging markets.
The 10-year U.S. real yield has leapt towards zero from
around -1.10% in the past six weeks. Patrick Curran, senior
economist at Tellimer, says markets may still be underpricing
how much upside it still might have.
"Gone are the days where you could just pencil in 2%
inflation forecasts and price out your real rates from there,"
Curran says, noting that headline U.S. inflation is the highest
in 40 years, 10-year inflation expectations are the highest in
25 years, and emerging market inflation rates are spiking too.
PERSISTENT SCARRING
U.S. money markets now expect the Fed to raise interest
rates by 50 basis points at each of its next three meetings for
a total of 275 basis points this year, culminating in a
'terminal' rate next summer that could exceed 3.5%.
That would be similar to 1994-95, where the Fed's 300-bps
tightening cycle in a 12-month period included multiple 50-bps
moves and even a 75-bps increase.
That bond-crushing, quick-fire tightening under the guidance
of then Fed Chair Alan Greenspan successfully managed that rare
twin feat of snuffing out inflation while avoiding recession.
But what was a soft landing for the U.S. economy turned out
to be far bumpier for emerging markets. A stronger dollar and
higher U.S. yields helped spark the 1994-95 'Tequila' crisis in
Mexico, which then brewed into the 1997 Asian crisis, which then
fueled the 1998 Russian and 1999 Brazilian crises.
No one is suggesting an exact repeat. But the squeeze now
comes as the International Monetary Fund this week noted
"persistent scarring" from the pandemic which means emerging
economies will fail to regain their pre-COVID growth path for
several years.
The IMF also warned that EM remains vulnerable to a
tightening of global financial conditions. An "abrupt and rapid"
increase in U.S. interest rates could lead to "significant
spillovers" to some emerging economies, especially the smaller
and weaker 'frontier' markets.
$9 TRILLION ROLLOVER
According to Goldman Sachs, U.S. financial conditions are
the tightest since November 2020, and emerging market conditions
are close to being the tightest since 2008. The tightening this
year has been driven almost exclusively by rising bond yields
and widening credit spreads.
Financing needs are high. Total EM public debt stands at
around 66% of GDP, according to the IMF, virtually doubling
since 2008. That debt explosion was serviceable only because
global rates collapsed to virtually zero after the 2008 crisis.
But with growth set to remain subdued, the IMF expects
emerging economies' debt-to-GDP to continue rising steadily
towards 75% of GDP by 2027.
Analysts at the Washington-based Institute of International
Finance note that EM bonds and loans across all sectors maturing
by the end of next year total around $9 trillion. Even if around
85% of that is in local currency, well over $1 trillion is
exposed to rising U.S. rates.
Emre Tiftik, the IIF's director of sustainability research,
points out that countries relying more on foreign currency
borrowing will be hit hard. Middle- and low-income economies are
particularly exposed.
"Also, many EM sovereigns have started to borrow at
short-term maturities, increasingly using bills. This short-term
debt needs to be turned over in a rising interest environment,
which puts a major burden on fiscal balances."
