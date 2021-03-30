Givinga : Appoints John Schreiber to Board of Directors

Former InfoArmor CEO and financial services veteran joins Givinga to help drive next phase of growth

Givinga, the leader in providing technology solutions that enable modern philanthropic giving, today announced the appointment of former InfoArmor CEO John Schreiber to its Board of Directors. Schreiber has spent more than three decades in finance and business, and his expertise in raising capital and allocating resources for shareholders uniquely positions him to help guide Givinga in its next growth phase.

Currently the president of Desert Norseman Holdings, Schreiber brings extensive experience leading strategy, operations and finance for companies in the technology and financial services industries. Most recently he was at the helm of identity and privacy protection giant InfoArmor (now Allstate Identity Protection). During his 12-year tenure at InfoArmor, Schreiber held roles of increasing responsibility in strategic areas of finance and operations, including CFO, president, and most recently CEO, a title he held for more than four years. Prior to InfoArmor, he helped lead Boston-based equity hedge fund Granite Point Capital as partner for nearly six years. Before Granite Point, Schreiber spent six years at Janus Henderson Investors U.S. as analyst and portfolio manager, and served as an equity analyst at Fidelity Investments.

“Givinga is in the right place at the right time, as increased scrutiny from investors and major shifts in consumer and customer expectations have transformed ESG and corporate social responsibility into business imperatives,” Schreiber said. “Givinga operates in one of the most exciting segments in fintech today, and I’m thrilled to bring my operational experience and capabilities in delivering shareholder value to help the leadership team market its proprietary Philantech™ offerings.”

A CFA Charter holder, Schreiber holds a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the University of Washington, and he received an MBA from Harvard Business School, where he was also co-president of the Investment Club. Schreiber also serves on the Board of Directors of MASA Global, and, prior to a successful 2018 recapitalization, spent nearly 15 years as a Board member and key advisor for promotional products data processor iPROMOTEu.

“We’ve been making huge strides at Givinga, advancing a very exciting pipeline of customers and partners that recognize the need to implement modern technology that reflects a shift toward a more purpose-driven society,” said Joe Phoenix, co-founder and CEO of Givinga. “John’s contributions will heighten Givinga’s ability to continue to scale, and will help us leverage our momentum in the market at this pivotal time while we drive a unique product offering.”

Givinga provides companies with essential charitable giving capabilities that are easy to manage, simple to implement and easily integrate into existing consumer and workplace platforms. Givinga’s technology solutions unlock the full potential of charitable giving to spark innovation, drive meaningful brand engagement, and unify business and societal impact.

“Working with Givinga also gives me the opportunity to fulfill a personal mission to find unique ways to give back,” continued Schreiber. “If I can help Givinga and its leadership team deliver philanthropic technology to more companies and enable more people to give back proactively, it multiplies the positive effect of my personal desire to do good.”

About Givinga

Founded in 2015, Givinga was built around the idea that everyone deserves an equal opportunity to make a meaningful impact. It’s Philantech™ cloud offering combines philanthropic tools with financial technology, empowering companies to develop modern giving solutions that align with and enhance corporate strategy. Its products support enterprise partners powering workplace giving, startups reimagining B2C charitable giving, financial service companies offering social impact investing, and foundations looking to enhance donor engagement. www.givinga.com

