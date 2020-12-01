Glоbаl Client Solid-State Drive Маrkеt by Product, by End-user, by Geography, аnd by Кеу Соmраnіеѕ - Іnduѕtrу Ѕеgmеnt Оutlооk, Маrkеt Аѕѕеѕѕmеnt, Соmреtіtіоn Ѕсеnаrіо, Тrеndѕ, аnd Fоrе

The client solid-state drive market is expected to grow by USD 746.29 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 30% during the forecast period.

The enhanced performance and durability is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as poor latency and endurance will hamper market growth.

Client Solid-State Drive Market: Product Landscape

3D NAND SSDs are better in terms of power efficiency as compared to other types of NAND flash memory. They have better security features and improved capacity owing to the vertical stacking of memory chips in a 3D structure. Therefore, client solid-state drive market share growth by the 3D NAND segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Client Solid-State Drive Market: Geographic Landscape

Factors such as the increased indigenous manufacturing and the presence of major vendors operating in the global market will significantly drive client solid-state drive market growth in this region over the forecast period. 54% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Taiwan are the key markets for client solid-state drives in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions.

Companies Covered:

DataDirect Networks Inc.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Kingston Technology Co. Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

NetApp Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Seagate Technology Public Ltd. Co.

Sony Corp.

Toshiba Corp.

