Glоbаl Client Solid-State Drive Маrkеt by Product, by End-user, by Geography, аnd by Кеу Соmраnіеѕ - Іnduѕtrу Ѕеgmеnt Оutlооk, Маrkеt Аѕѕеѕѕmеnt, Соmреtіtіоn Ѕсеnаrіо, Тrеndѕ, аnd Fоrе

12/01/2020 | 01:04am EST
The client solid-state drive market is expected to grow by USD 746.29 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 30% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005694/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Client Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Client Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Click & Get Free Sample Report in Minutes

The enhanced performance and durability is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as poor latency and endurance will hamper market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/client-solid-state-drive-market-industry-analysis

Client Solid-State Drive Market: Product Landscape

3D NAND SSDs are better in terms of power efficiency as compared to other types of NAND flash memory. They have better security features and improved capacity owing to the vertical stacking of memory chips in a 3D structure. Therefore, client solid-state drive market share growth by the 3D NAND segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Client Solid-State Drive Market: Geographic Landscape

Factors such as the increased indigenous manufacturing and the presence of major vendors operating in the global market will significantly drive client solid-state drive market growth in this region over the forecast period. 54% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Taiwan are the key markets for client solid-state drives in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global PC Peripherals Market: The PC peripherals market size has the potential to grow by USD 43.42 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get a FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Global RAID Controller Card Market: The RAID controller card market size has the potential to grow by USD 439.92 million during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get a FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Companies Covered:

  • DataDirect Networks Inc.
  • Intel Corp.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Kingston Technology Co. Inc.
  • Micron Technology Inc.
  • NetApp Inc.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Seagate Technology Public Ltd. Co.
  • Sony Corp.
  • Toshiba Corp.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • TLC NAND - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MLC NAND - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • 3D NAND - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Laptops - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • PCs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • DataDirect Networks Inc.
  • Intel Corp.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Kingston Technology Co. Inc.
  • Micron Technology Inc.
  • NetApp Inc.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Seagate Technology Public Ltd. Co.
  • Sony Corp.
  • Toshiba Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ