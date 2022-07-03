Glacier collapses in Italian Alps, at least 6 reported dead

The avalanche took place on the Marmolada, a mountain of more than 3,300 meters in the Dolomite range in the eastern part of the Italian Alps, between the regions of Trento and Veneto.

Injured people have been taken to nearby hospitals in the towns of Belluno, Treviso, Trento and Bolzano, said the president of Veneto, Luca Zaia.

It was not immediately possible to confirm the number of victims.

An early summer heatwave in Italy saw temperatures on the Marmolada touch 10 degrees Celsius on Saturday, Zaia said.