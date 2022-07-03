Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Glacier collapses in Italian Alps, at least 6 reported dead

07/03/2022 | 12:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: "Rescue operations are in progress following a large ice avalanche involving excursionists," the Trento provincial government said, adding that there was likely to be a "heavy toll" of injuries or deaths.

The avalanche took place on the Marmolada, a mountain of more than 3,300 meters in the Dolomite range in the eastern part of the Italian Alps, between the regions of Trento and Veneto.

Injured people have been taken to nearby hospitals in the towns of Belluno, Treviso, Trento and Bolzano, said the president of Veneto, Luca Zaia.

It was not immediately possible to confirm the number of victims.

An early summer heatwave in Italy saw temperatures on the Marmolada touch 10 degrees Celsius on Saturday, Zaia said.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:47pWest African leaders lift economic and financial sanctions on Mali
RE
02:03pBritish army says its Twitter and YouTube accounts have been breached
RE
01:55pBritish army aware of a breach of the army’s twitter and you…
RE
01:54pBritish army aware of a breach of the army’s twitter and youtube…
RE
01:48pSeveral hit by gunshots, one arrested at Copenhagen mall - Danish police
RE
01:25pGlacier collapses in Italian Alps, killing at least six
RE
01:23pSecond woman killed in shark attack in Egypt's Red Sea
RE
01:22pIsrael says it will test bullet that killed reporter, Palestinians disagree
RE
01:21pGlacier collapses in Italian Alps, killing at least six
RE
01:19pUzbekistan reports casualties in unrest, opposition says at least 5 killed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for pivotal July after dismal first ..
2Fire at Mongstad will have impact on output -Equinor
3Norway strike could cut gas output by 13% next week - oil lobby
4Strike ends at Exxon refinery in France
5Germany and Ireland tell UK: No justification for breaking Brexit deal

HOT NEWS