GlacierPoint Enterprises Acquires Jack & Jill

The Acquisition Expands GlacierPoint’s Geographic Presence and Bolsters Customer and Vendor Relationships.

GlacierPoint Enterprises, Inc. (“GlacierPoint”), a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital LLC (“Mill Point”) and parent company of E&M Logistics (“E&M”), announced today that it has partnered with Jack & Jill (“Jack & Jill”), a third-generation family-owned direct store delivery (“DSD”) distributor of Unilever and Nestle ice cream, as well as other food and beverages in the Mid-Atlantic region.

The Jack & Jill and E&M partnership expands GlacierPoint’s geographic footprint from the New York Metro area through the Mid-Atlantic corridor, further strengthening its relationships with key customer and vendor partners. The combined resources and operational capabilities of E&M and Jack & Jill provide a unique opportunity to scale organically and accelerate growth. Jack & Jill boasts a long-tenured management bench, highly complementary to that of E&M. Ken Schwartz, President of Jack & Jill, will continue in his role and join Martin Kelly, E&M’s founder, as a Board Member and shareholder of GlacierPoint.

“The strength and depth of the entire senior management team at Jack & Jill, paired with that of E&M, provides a true accelerant to the value expansion of this unique operating platform. GlacierPoint will continue to focus on relationships with key suppliers and strengthen the combined GlacierPoint platform’s core operating principle of flawless customer service,” commented Jim Schubauer, CEO and Executive Chairman of GlacierPoint.

Ken Schwartz added, “The combination of Jack & Jill and E&M creates a significant opportunity to leverage collective experiences and resources that will serve as a foundation to build a tremendously successful platform with significant growth opportunities. I am eager to build on our proud, 92-year operating history and work alongside Jim, the entire E&M team and Mill Point.”

“Under the leadership of Ken Schwartz and his management team, Jack & Jill has grown into the preeminent DSD distributor in the Mid-Atlantic region. We are thrilled to be partnering with Ken and the rest of the Jack & Jill team to continue to build the GlacierPoint platform,” said Dustin Smith, Partner of Mill Point.

About Jack & Jill

Jack & Jill is a third-generation family-owned DSD distributor of Unilever and Nestle ice cream, as well as other food and beverages in the Mid-Atlantic region. Jack & Jill distributes to a broad customer base consisting of foodservice, drug stores and convenience store chains. In addition, Jack & Jill offers customers its own Jack & Jill branded ice cream products. Jack & Jill was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

About E&M

Headquartered in The Bronx, NY, E&M is a leader in DSD distribution, serving as the exclusive DSD distributor of Nestlé frozen pizza, ice cream for Dreyer’s, Häagen-Dazs, Edy’s, Skinny Cow and other brands, as well as other fresh and frozen products, throughout the New York Metro area. E&M distributes to a broad customer base comprised of grocery store chains, independent supermarkets, delis, drugstores, convenience store chains and foodservice customers. Since its founding in 2003, E&M has been an exceptional distribution partner to suppliers and retailers with a strong track record of dependability, reliability and consistency.

About Mill Point Capital LLC

Mill Point Capital LLC is a private equity firm focused on control investments in lower-middle market companies in North America across the industrials, business services, and IT services sectors. Mill Point’s experienced team of investors and Executive Partners seek portfolio company value enhancement through rigorous implementation of transformative strategic initiatives and operational improvements. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.millpoint.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211210005513/en/