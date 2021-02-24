Glamhive Founder Stephanie Sprangers and Celebrity Stylist Nicole Chavez Announce Digital Winter Style and Beauty Summit

The conference will bring leaders in the style and beauty industries together to talk about fashion, beauty, and entrepreneurship.

Glamhive announced its fourth online conference to be held on February 27, 2021. The Glamhive Digital Winter Style and Beauty Summit will bring together top fashion and beauty leaders, from Kristen Bell's stylist to billion-dollar founder-turned female founder investor Cindy Eckert. The innovative leaders will discuss fashion, beauty, entrepreneurship, and more. Stephanie Sprangers and Nicole Chavez will co-host the event.

"I have loved being part of ​Glamhive's style & beauty summits, particularly during this challenging time. The summits have brought a sense of community, which is lacking in the world of creative talent, plus I have made some amazing connections with other artists along the way," said Nicole Chavez, celebrity stylist. Nicole is one of the most in-demand stylists today. Her clientele has ranged from A-List stars Kristen Bell, Rachel Bilson, Jessica Simpson, Ellie Bamber, Scarlett Johansson, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and many more. Her work has been featured in many publications, including W, InStyle, and Harper's Bazaar.

"Glamhive's vision is to give the benefits of working with a personal stylist available to everyone, everywhere, and our digital events are a wonderful extension of that. The silver lining of the past year is that it enabled us to pivot our style summits to digital, thereby making it possible for everyone, everywhere to meet and learn from the best in the business," said Stephanie Sprangers, Glamhive Founder and CEO. Sprangers is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Glamhive, the online personal styling service that brings expert personal stylists and makeup artists—recruited directly from Hollywood and Instagram—to everyone. Glamhive has developed proprietary software that allows stylists to take clients through a styling experience that is 100% online, allowing people to work with stylists anywhere in the world.

The all-day, ticketed event will feature over 60 speakers. Below is an overview of some of the topics that this all-star speaker line-up will cover.

TOPICS SNAPSHOT:

The day will consist of 22 segments across two-tracks. A snapshot:

Red Carpet Style: Creating Iconic Style Moments

2021 Trends: Post-Pandemic Style

Winning the Style Game: Vintage is Your Secret Weapon

The Stylists Playbook: How to Get the Best Style of Your Life

Beauty Boss Babe: An Interview with Jamie Kern Lima

The Ultimate Guide to "Easy" Hair

Let's Get Social: The Best Instagram and TikTok Beauty Trends

The Astrology of Fashion: With Susan Miller

More Than Meets the Eye: What Your Clothes Say About You

The ROI of Style: How Dressing Well Pays Off

How I Built This: Darn Good Advice from Women Who Made It to the Top

SPEAKERS:

Speakers include celebrity stylists, makeup artists, image-makers who work with the biggest names in Hollywood and beyond, including:

Angelina Jolie, Serena Williams, Mandy Moore, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristen Bell, Khloe Kardashian, Robert Downey Jr., Keanu Reeves, Sharon Stone, Serena Williams, Miranda Lambert, Julianne Moore, and more.

CELEBRITY STYLISTS:

Nicole Chavez, Jill + Jordan, Jeanne Yang, Jennifer Rade, Tara Swennen, Janelle Miller, Lindsey Dupuis, Tiffany Gifford, Kesha McLoud, and Sonia Young.

CELEBRITY MAKEUP ARTISTS + HAIRSTYLISTS:

Tommy Buckett, Todd Harris, Diana Madison, Danny Moon, AJ Crimson, and Helen Reavey.

ENTREPRENEURS, DESIGNERS, AND BUSINESS LEADERS:

Claire Sulmers (Fashion Bomb Daily), Hillary Kerr (WhoWhatWear), Tara Rudes Dann (L'Agence), Steven Dann (Designer), Cindy Eckert (The Pink Ceiling Fund), Helen Ravey (Act+Acre), Cassandra Cadwell (Violet Grey), Michelle Waugh (Designer), Clarissa Egana (Port De Bras), Amy Rosoff Davis (Celebrity Trainer), Jamie Kern Lima (IT Cosmetics).

MODERATORS:

Brian Underwood (O Magazine), Brooke Jaffe (Penske Media), Pandora Amoratis (Daily Mail), Andrea Lavanthal (PEOPLE), Robin Nazzaro (O Magazine), Alexis Bennett (Vogue) and Kibwe Chase-Marshall (The Kelly Initiative).

Tickets to the conference are $149 for an all-day ticket. The Glamhive Digital Winter Style and Beauty Summit's presenting sponsor is Mary Kay Inc. and its Mary Kay Global Design Studio.

For more information, visit www.glamhive.com/upcoming.

About Glamhive

Glamhive was founded by entrepreneur Stephanie Sprangers in 2017 with the vision to democratize personal styling and the premise that the confidence that comes with glamour should not be exclusive to the rich and famous.

The online styling experience offers anyone with a WiFi connection access to stylists who will provide them with the support they need to be the best version of themselves. The Glamhive platform is a seamless end-to-end platform for stylists to help them grow their network and their business, 100% virtually.

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her beauty company more than 57 years ago with three goals: develop rewarding opportunities for women, offer irresistible products, and make the world a better place. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skin care, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements and fragrances. Mary Kay is committed to empowering women and their families by partnering with organizations from around the world, focusing on supporting cancer research, protecting survivors from domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams. Mary Kay Ash’s original vision continues to shine—one lipstick at a time. Learn more at MaryKay.com.

