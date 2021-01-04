Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)

01/04/2021 | 11:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming January 12, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Alibaba Group Holding Limited (“Alibaba” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BABA) securities between July 20, 2020 and November 3, 2020 inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Alibaba investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/alibaba-group-holding-limited/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

Alibaba is an online and mobile commerce company. Alibaba owns a 33% equity interest in Ant Small and Micro Financial Services Group Co., Ltd. (“Ant Group”), a financial technology company that is best known for operates Alipay, one of the largest mobile and online payments platforms.

On July 20, 2020, Ant Group announced that it had begun the process of a concurrent initial public offering (“IPO”) on the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges.

On October 26, 2020, Ant Group priced its IPO and was set to raise $34.5 billion, making it the largest public offering in history.

On November 2, 2020, Financial Times reported that Chinese regulators had met with Ant Group’s controller Jack Ma, executive chairman Eric Jing, Chief Executive Officer Simon Hu. The article stated that, though regulators did not provide details, “the Chinese word used to describe the interview – yuetan – generally indicates a dressing down by authorities.” The article also included a statement from Ant Group that it will “implement the meeting opinions in depth.”

On November 3, 2020, the IPO was suspended because Ant Group “may not meet listing qualifications or disclosure requirements due to material matters” related to the meeting with regulators the previous day and “the recent changes in the Fintech regulatory environment.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $25.27, or 8%, to close at $285.57 per share on November 3, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Ant Group did not meet listing qualifications or disclosure requirements for certain material matters; (2) that certain impending changes in the Fintech regulatory environment would impact Ant Group’s business; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Ant Group’s IPO was reasonably likely to be suspended; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Alibaba securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 12, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:46aSOPRA STERIA : Banking Software Completes the Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of Next-generation Bank Fidor Bank
BU
11:46aIMPLANET : Announces Its 2021 Financial Calendar
BU
11:46aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : PSA Group Aim to Complete Trans-Atlantic Merger in Mid-January -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:46aAMERICAN BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION : Aba announces first power rankings of the new season
PU
11:46aFOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : John Bert Appointed Deputy CEO
BU
11:45aCOFACE SA : Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 28 December 2020 and 31 December 2020
GL
11:45aASM INTERNATIONAL N : ASMI Share Buyback Update December 28 - 31, 2020
AQ
11:45aCREDIT AGRICOLE SA : Crédit Agricole S.A. announces the signature of an agreement for the sale of its Romanian subsidiary Crédit Agricole Bank Romania S.A. to Vista Bank Romania S.A.
AQ
11:45aARGAN : Avec des revenus locatifs 2020 de 142 M (+ 42 %) et un patrimoine valorisé à 3 Mds HD, les objectifs sont dépassés
GL
11:45aTOUAX : half year statement of the liquidity contract
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : A 2021 VISION: what every fund manager is buying (or selling)
2Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts
3Bitcoin slumps, slamming brakes on New Year rally
4CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : MGM seeks to buy Ladbrokes owner Entain - WSJ
5DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot get green light for Stellantis mega-merger

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ