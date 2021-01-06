Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO)

01/06/2021 | 12:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming January 26, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Fortress Biotech, Inc. (“Fortress” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FBIO) securities between December 11, 2019 and October 9, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Fortress investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/fortress-biotech-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

Fortress develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. In December 2019, the Company's majority-controlled subsidiary, Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ("Avenue"), submitted a New Drug Application ("NDA") for its intravenous ("IV") Tramadol product to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults in a medically supervised health care setting.

On October 12, 2020, Avenue disclosed receipt of a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the FDA regarding the NDA for its IV Tramadol product. Specifically, the FDA advised Avenue that "it cannot approve the application in its present form" because "IV tramadol, intended to treat patients in acute pain who require an opioid, is not safe for the intended patient population." Specifically, the CRL stated: "[I]f a patient requires an analgesic between the first dose of IV tramadol and the onset of analgesia, a rescue analgesic would be needed. The likely choice would be another opioid, which would result in opioid 'stacking' and increase the likelihood of opioid-related adverse effects."

On this news, Fortress's stock price fell $1.00 per share, or 23.98%, to close at $3.17 per share on October 12, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) IV Tramadol was not safe for the intended patient population; (2) as a result, it was foreseeable that the FDA would not approve the NDA for IV Tramadol; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Fortress securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 26, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:04pDASSAULT AVIATION : The Store – Dassault Aviation
PU
12:04pWAVESTONE : ranked 2nd in its category in the 2020 Gaïa Index
PU
12:04pLEG IMMOBILIEN : Change in the Supervisory Board of LEG Immobilien AG
PU
12:03pPUBLICIS GROUPE : Half-year Financial Statement Liquidity Contract
BU
12:02pExclusive-Italy could take on $17 billion of UniCredit bad loans to ease MPS sale -sources
RE
12:02pANDERSEN GLOBAL : Expands African Platform with Collaborating Firm in Congo
BU
12:02pPromenade Apartments Receives $375K to Renovate Rental Complex
BU
12:02pUFC® AND ENCORE LIVE TEAM UP TO PRESENT UFC® 257 : POIRIER vs. MCGREGOR II at Drive-In Theaters Across the United States
BU
12:02pKALRAY S A : EasyMile and Kalray Strengthen Development Platform Collaboration
BU
12:02pSPINEGUARD : Strengthens Its Intellectual Property With a New Patent Granted in Japan
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW JONES 30 : Banks, industrials lift Dow, S&P 500 on possible Democrat sweep in Georgia
2CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion ove..
3EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba plans $5 billion bond this month amid regulatory scrutiny - sources
4APPLE INC. : Markets shift to price in chance of Democratic Senate wins
5AVIVA PLC : AVIVA : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ