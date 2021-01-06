Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Splunk Inc. (SPLK)

01/06/2021 | 12:00pm EST
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming February 2, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Splunk Inc. (“Splunk” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SPLK) common stock between October 21, 2020 and December 2, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Splunk investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/splunk-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On December 2, 2020, after the market closed, Splunk announced its third quarter 2021 financial results in a press release. Therein, the Company reported total revenue of $559 million, down 11% year-over-year. The Company also announced quarterly non-GAAP earnings per share of -$0.07, missing estimates by 15 cents. Analysts at JP Morgan were allegedly “blindsided by the magnitude of too many large deals slipping in the final days of October.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell by $47.88 per share, or approximately 23%, to close at $158.03 per share on December 3, 2020.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Splunk was not closing deals with its largest customers in the third fiscal quarter of 2021; (2) Splunk was not hitting the financial targets it had previously announced; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Splunk common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 2, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
