Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH)

10/26/2021 | 11:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming November 23, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired AppHarvest, Inc. (“AppHarvest” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APPH) securities between May 17, 2021 and August 10, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your AppHarvest investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/appharvest-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

AppHarvest is a sustainable food company that operates applied technology greenhouses to produce fresh, chemical-free, non-GMO fruits, vegetables, and related products.

On August 11, 2021, before the market opened, AppHarvest announced its second quarter financial results, reporting a $32.0 million net loss. The Company also lowered its full year sales guidance to a range of $7 million to $9 million, from a prior range of $20 million to $25 million. AppHarvest attributed the lower than expected results to “operational headwinds with the full ramp up to full production at the company’s first CEA facility, including labor and productivity challenges related to the training and development of the new workforce and historically low market prices for tomatoes.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.46, or approximately 29%, to close at $8.51 per share on August 11, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in the action alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including: (1) that AppHarvest lacked sufficient training for its recently expanded labor force; (2) that, as a result, the Company could not produce Grade No. 1 tomatoes consistently; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired AppHarvest securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 23, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com


Latest news "Companies"
11:44aGjensidige Forsikring ASA and AMF Pensionsförsäkring AB contemplate divestment of Oslo Areal
AQ
11:44aThe Bancorp Expands Sioux Falls Presence with New Office at Cherapa Place
BU
11:44aComet Plasma Control Technologies Receives 2021 Supplier Excellence Award from Lam Research
DJ
11:43aMiles donations are providing flights for Afghan refugees
AQ
11:43aAudience Town Welcomes Ian Barbo and Liz Cronin to New Roles
GL
11:41aWayback taking on Asia
AQ
11:41aBIC : Third quarter & nine months 2021 results
AQ
11:41aGROUPE SEB : Nine-month 2021 Sales and Financial Data
BU
11:41aInQuest Releases Data Demonstrating the Security Gap in the Major Cloud Email Providers
BU
11:40aELIS : Q3 2021 revenue
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Modern Land defaults on bond payment; property shares drop
2Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, American Express, eBay, Facebook, HSB..
3BlackRock creates biggest climate exchange-traded fund range
4Press Release : Novartis delivers solid Q3 results, with strong growth ..
5Upbeat earnings push European stocks to seven-week highs

HOT NEWS