Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI)

10/29/2021 | 02:24pm EDT
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming November 1, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Spectrum” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SPPI) securities between December 27, 2018 and August 5, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Spectrum investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/spectrum-pharmaceuticals-inc-1/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

In December 2018, Spectrum submitted a Biologics License Application (“BLA”) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for ROLONTIS as a treatment for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

On August 6, 2021, Spectrum announced that it had received a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the FDA regarding the BLA, citing deficiencies related to manufacturing and requiring a reinspection of the Company’s manufacturing facility.

On this news, Spectrum’s stock price fell $0.70 per share, or nearly 22%, to close at $2.55 per share on August 6, 2021.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the ROLONTIS manufacturing facility maintained deficient controls and/or procedures; (2) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the FDA would approve the ROLONTIS BLA in its current form; (3) Spectrum had therefore materially overstated the ROLONTIS BLA’s approval prospects; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Spectrum securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 1, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com


