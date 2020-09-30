Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 11:31am EDT

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming October 23, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Vaxart, Inc. (“Vaxart” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VXRT) securities between June 25, 2020 and July 25, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Vaxart investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/vaxart-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On June 26, 2020, Vaxart issued a news release announcing that it had been selected for Operation Warp Speed (“OWS”), the federal initiative to quickly develop drugs to combat the coronavirus.

On July 25, 2020, a New York Times article revealed that Vaxart’s vaccine candidate was included in a trial on primates that a federal agency was organizing in conjunction with Operation Warp Speed. However, the Company was not selected to receive significant financial support from Operation Warp Speed.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Vaxart had exaggerated the prospects of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, including its purported role or involvement in OWS; (2) that Vaxart’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate had no reasonable prospect for mass production and marketing and was not among the companies selected to receive significant financial support from OWS to produce hundreds of millions of vaccine doses; (3) that, in reality, the Company’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate was merely selected to participate in preliminary U.S. government studies to determine potential areas for possible OWS partnership and support; and (4) that, at the time Defendants’ statements were made, those studies were ongoing, and no determination had been made.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Vaxart securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than October 23, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:49aTHE FUTURE OF POWERSPORTS IS FEMALE : Polaris Launches Inaugural Empowersports Women's Riding Council
BU
11:48aAIRBUS : France urges parts review after Airbus A380 engine blowout
RE
11:47aUtility Megadeal Looks Unlikely and Unappetizing -- Heard on the Street
DJ
11:47aYARA INTERNATIONAL : employee share purchase program
AQ
11:47aMIX TELEMATICS LTD : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:47aTETRA BIO PHARMA : IIROC Trading Halt - TBP
AQ
11:46aXPO LOGISTICS : Wins Two Awards for Excellence from Whirlpool Corporation; Recognized for superior intermodal and reverse logistics performance
AQ
11:46aGENERAL MOTORS : is Leading a Sustainable Renewable Energy Transition in the U.S.; New solar agreement brings renewable power to the Midwest and will push GM beyond the 1 GW threshold of renewable electricity use
AQ
11:46aMATSON : Sets Sail with MatsonVintageArt.com; Official Website Offering Authentic Reproductions of Archival Travel Art Launched
AQ
11:46aCUMMINS : receives industry's first grid code compliance certification from independent certifier across its lean burn gas generator range
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : Covestro buys DSM's resins unit for 1.6 bln euros
2EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA : EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Eur..
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Buoyant Boohoo lifts profit despite supply chain scandal
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Micron yet to regain license to sell to Huawei, pressuring sales
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Royal Dutch Shell plc Shell Third Quarter 2020 -2-

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group