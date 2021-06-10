Log in
Glass Houses Acquisition : Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statement and Audit Report (Form 8-K)

06/10/2021 | 06:06am EDT
Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statement and Audit Report.

On April 12, 2021, the Staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') issued the 'Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ('SPACs') (the 'SEC Statement'), which clarified guidance for all SPAC-related companies regarding the accounting and reporting for their warrants. At issuance on March 25, 2021, in connection with its initial public offering ('IPO'), the outstanding warrants (the 'Warrants') to purchase shares of Class A common stock of Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (the 'Company') were accounted for as equity within the Company's balance sheet. Following review of the SEC Statement, the Company reevaluated the accounting treatment of its Warrants as equity, and concluded that, based on the SEC Statement, the Warrants should be, and should previously have been, classified as a liability measured at fair value, with non-cash fair value adjustments recorded in earnings at each reporting period.

On June 4, 2021, based on the evaluation of the Company's management, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company (the 'Audit Committee') concluded, in consultation with the Company's management, including with Marcum LLP ('Marcum'), the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, that the Company's audited balance sheet as of March 25, 2021 filed as Exhibit 99.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2021 should no longer be relied upon due to changes required to reclassify the Warrants as liabilities to align with the requirements set forth in the SEC Statement. The Company plans to reflect this reclassification of the Warrants in its upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021, to be filed with the SEC.

The Company does not expect any of the above changes will have any impact on its cash position or cash held in the trust account.

In addition, the audit report of Marcum included in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2021 should no longer be relied upon.

Disclaimer

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 10:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS