Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Glass Lewis urges Kohl's shareholders to back management directors -report

05/03/2022 | 03:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Kohls department store in New York

BOSTON (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis on Tuesday recommended that Kohl's Corp investors elect all of the 13 board nominees put forth by management, dealing a blow to activist investment firm Macellum Advisors which is pushing to take control of the board.

Glass Lewis said the company has taken meaningful steps to boost sales and profitability and that it's stock performance has been reasonably in line with industry peers and concluded that it does not make sense for investors to back the dissident's slate. Macellum nominated 10 director candidates.

"We are not convinced that the dissident's slate of nominees would represent a marked improvement" over the company's directors, the report, which was seen by Reuters, said.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:55pKAISER ALUMINUM : April 2022 Business Update
PU
03:55pNORTH PEAK RESOURCES : Audited Annual Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
PU
03:55pNORTH PEAK RESOURCES : MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021
PU
03:48pDollar dips before Fed, Aussie gains after rate hike
RE
03:46p30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.006% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:46p10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.957% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:46p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.768% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:45pCanadian dollar gains as BoC sends hawkish signal on rates
RE
03:37pUNDER PRESSURE : Abortion leak exposes U.S. Supreme Court's disunity
RE
03:33pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. busines..
2France's BNP Paribas beats earnings forecasts on bumper trading revenue
3Analyst recommendations: AstraZeneca, Colgate, Salesforce.com, NXP Semi..
4Alibaba stock falls, then recovers, after state media report
5BP boosts buybacks on soaring energy prices after costly Russia exit

HOT NEWS