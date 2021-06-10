Glassbox : Raises $100M in Initial Public Offering to Accelerate Innovation and Expand Market Reach

Global leader in digital experience analytics publicly lists on Tel Aviv Stock Exchange with sights set on NASDAQ

Glassbox, the leading provider of digital experience analytics for web and mobile applications, today announced the successful completion of its initial public offering on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: GLBX). The company has a post listing valuation close to half a billion U.S. dollars.

Glassbox is poised to capitalize on two synergistic trends in the market -- the accelerated adoption of digital business channels driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and growing validation of the business performance benefits of strong customer experiences. The company is already supporting over one trillion web and mobile customer journeys annually for the world’s best known brands across numerous industries, including four out of ten of the world’s largest banks (by market cap), the world’s largest hotel chain, and some of the world’s largest retail, travel, and healthcare providers. With new funding, Glassbox will expand its global presence and reach -- both organically and through acquisition -- beyond its current customer base, while continuing to add new talent and invest in continued technology innovation for its SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform.

“This is a significant milestone for Glassbox that represents our commitment to growth in the near term and provides the resources to fuel innovation towards our unique AI-driven vision for Experience Intelligence,” said Yaron Morgenstern, CEO, Glassbox. “I’m incredibly proud of the accomplishments and success of our diverse global team and am energized by the opportunity to continue fulfilling our mission of helping global enterprises deliver frictionless digital journeys to their customers.”

Founded in 2010 by Yoav Schreiber, Yaron Gueta and Hanan Blumstein, Glassbox is the only digital experience company recognized in 2021 by G2 as a leader in three categories (customer analytics, digital journey analytics and session replay). Previous investors include Ibex Investors, Brighton Park Capital and Updata Partners.

“This IPO funding will allow Glassbox to maintain its impressive momentum as a high growth SaaS company in a rapidly evolving digital market,” said Brian Abrams, Chairman of the Glassbox Board of Directors. “Not only could Glassbox become a leading player in its space, this IPO could also trailblaze an exciting new path for Israeli companies on their way to NASDAQ.”

About Glassbox:

Glassbox empowers organizations to create frictionless digital journeys for their customers. Our digital experience analytics platform works real time across mobile apps and the web to accelerate loyalty and growth. Through AI-driven visualization and analytics tools, Glassbox enables teams to prioritize customer experience and digital product enhancements from a single collaborative system. Teams from across the organization, from IT and product management to marketing and compliance, can understand user struggles, visualize the customer journey, and optimize every step. Hundreds of enterprises across multiple industries have chosen Glassbox for easy, secure, and private cloud-based deployments.

