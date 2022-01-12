Glazero debuts at CES 2022 in the USA, showcasing a variety of home smart security products

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2022, the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) was successfully held in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. More than 2,000 innovative enterprises from all over the world participated actively, including NVIDIA, Intel, Qualcomm, BMW, Sony, Samsung, and other world-renowned companies. As the largest technology trade exhibition in the world, CES - established in 1967 - is known as a bellwether in the global technology consumer electronics field.

Glazero, a cutting-edge consumer electronics brand from China, made its debut at CES. The main smart products displayed this time include the AOSU Video Doorbell, which has multiple innovative functions such as smart doorbell, security camera, and video recording.

AOSU Video Doorbell is specially designed to withstand complex scenarios such as cold, heat, rain, or strong light and can work in the environment from a minimum of -20 °C and a maximum of 60 °C. The product can be perfectly integrated with the relevant app system, monitoring a variety of ways, including multiple 3D dynamic monitoring methods such as temperature detection, human detection, and radar detection. The camera can monitor a wide field of view which a maximum range is 166 degrees. A charge can be used for up to 180 days, significantly improving the cycle of safe use. The price of AOSU Video Doorbell is 189 USD.

In addition to the AOSU smart doorbell, Glazero also showcased the AOSU Solar Dome Camera at CES, which is equipped with a 360-degree adjustable solar panel that provides continuous power to the monitor all day without wires or manual device charging. Users can also easily control the camera via the app to check every corner of their homes, protecting home safety in 360-degree without a dead angle. The wireless camera has 1080P (1920 x 1080) ultra-high resolution to capture clearer HD video day or night. At the same time, the upgraded infrared LED can also capture the night version in full HD with a field of view up to 20 meters (66 feet). It has AI motion detection and real-time notifications functions. The monitoring screen can be zoomed in four times on the App, which helps to check the details of the environment well to prevent risks before they happen. The related products range in price from 39.99 USD to 129.99 USD.

According to the data, Glazero has R&D centers in both Beijing and Shenzhen. The team members are from the Internet industry, Internet of Things industry, and high-end manufacturing industry. The core executive team worked in an AIoT team of a famous Chinese Internet company and several well-known enterprises such as Tencent, Alibaba, and Megvii, and 80% of them have more than six years of AIoT industry experience. The core team has successfully invented the first home smart camera and the first smart doorbell in China. The cumulative sales of related products exceeded ten million units, which is far ahead of similar products.

As an innovative company focusing on the sub-segment of the AIoT smart home field, Glazero takes home security as its entry point to create smart products that care for the family and facilitate life. In the first half of 2021, Glazero has successively obtained two rounds of financing with a total of ten million USD based on its core technology and product innovation ability. From October to November 2021, Glazero has been granted dozens of software copyrights and overseas patents.

Based on its technical reserves, software copyrights, and overseas patents, Glazero is committed to providing home security smart products for the global market.

According to a report from Strategy Analytics, a leading global market research firm, global consumer spending on smart home products and services would reach $123 billion in 2021, increasing 43% year-over-year. The largest market was North America, accounting for approximately 40% of the market share, followed by the Asia Pacific and Western Europe, accounting for 29% and 18%. In addition, Strategy Analytics predicts that more than 30 million households will purchase new smart home products in 2021, and the smart home market will reach $173 billion by 2025.

It is understood that as a new brand of smart home products, which focuses on the global market since its establishment, Glazero's AIoT smart home products (AOSU Video Doorbells and AOSU Solar Security Cameras) are mainly sold on cross-border e-commerce platforms. In the future, Glazero will focus on the North American market and expand to the European, Japanese, and Korean markets.

AOSU

Allan Lu

web@aosulife.com

www.aosulife.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.