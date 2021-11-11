Gledhow Investments plc (GDH) Gledhow Investments plc: Holding in Company 11-Nov-2021 / 15:20 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing Gledhow Investments plc
shares to which voting rights are attached ii:
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification: An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi
City and country of registered office: London, United Kingdom
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 11th November 2021
6. Date on which issuer notified: 11/11/2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights
% of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of voting
attached to shares instruments in % (8.A + rights held in issuer (8.A
(total of 8. A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B) + 8.B) vii
2)
Resulting situation on the date
on which threshold was crossed 6.21% 6.21% 97,571,428
or reached
Position of previous
notification (if 5.19%
applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights
shares
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
ISIN code (if possible)
(DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1)
Direct: 6,060,000 voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. A: 6,060,000 (6.21%)
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if
Type of financial Expiration Conversion Period the instrument is % of voting
instrument date x xi rights
exercised/converted.
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Physical or
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ cash % of voting
instrument date x Conversion Number of voting rights rights
Period xi Settlement
xii
SUBTOTAL
8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying)
issuer xiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal
entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv
% of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it
Name xv or is higher than the notifiable instruments if it equals or is higher than the equals or is higher than
threshold notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be
held
11. Additional information xvi
Place of completion: London, United Kingdom
Date of completion: 11th November 2021
ISIN: GB0008842717
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: GDH
Sequence No.: 126632
EQS News ID: 1248473
End of Announcement EQS News Service
