Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
Gledhow Investments plc : Holding in Company

11/11/2021 | 10:21am EST
Gledhow Investments plc (GDH) Gledhow Investments plc: Holding in Company 11-Nov-2021 / 15:20 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) 
i 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing    Gledhow Investments plc 
shares to which voting rights are attached ii: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                                               X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify) iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv 
Name                                                               Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)              London, United Kingdom 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v 
Name 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:          11th November 2021 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):                     11/11/2021 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                                                        % of voting rights 
                                % of voting rights      through financial     Total of both Total number of voting 
                                attached to shares      instruments           in % (8.A +   rights held in issuer (8.A 
                                (total of 8. A)         (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B)          + 8.B) vii 
                                                        2) 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed  6.21%                                         6.21%         97,571,428 
or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if                                                              5.19% 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of            Number of voting rights ix        % of voting rights 
shares 
                         Direct            Indirect        Direct                                       Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) 
                         (DTR5.1)           (DTR5.2.1)     (DTR5.1)                                     (DTR5.2.1) 
                         6,060,000         NIL             6,060,000                                    NIL 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A            6,060,000                         6.21% 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
                                    Exercise/          Number of voting rights that may be acquired if 
Type of financial        Expiration Conversion Period  the instrument is                                % of voting 
instrument               date x     xi                                                                  rights 
                                                       exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                                    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
                                                  Physical or 
Type of financial      Expiration   Exercise/     cash                                                  % of voting 
instrument             date x       Conversion                 Number of voting rights                  rights 
                                    Period xi     Settlement 
                                                  xii 
 
 
 
                                                  SUBTOTAL 
                                                  8.B.2 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) 
issuer xiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv 
              % of voting rights if it equals  % of voting rights through financial           Total of both if it 
Name xv       or is higher than the notifiable instruments if it equals or is higher than the equals or is higher than 
              threshold                        notifiable threshold                           the notifiable threshold 
 
 
 
 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be 
held 
 
11. Additional information xvi 
 
 
Place of completion London, United Kingdom 
Date of completion  11th November 2021

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           GB0008842717 
Category Code:  HOL 
TIDM:           GDH 
Sequence No.:   126632 
EQS News ID:    1248473 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1248473&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2021 10:20 ET (15:20 GMT)

HOT NEWS